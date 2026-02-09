Monday, February 09, 2026 | 05:43 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Takaichi landslide win shows structural, ideological shift in Japan: China

Takaichi landslide win shows structural, ideological shift in Japan: China

Takaichi's Liberal Democratic Party won more than two-thirds majority in the House of Representatives in Sunday's election

Japanese PM Sanae Takaichi, Xi Jingping, China

China, which is the largest source of tourists to Japan, also asked its citizens to avoid travelling to Japan, resulting in a spate of cancellations of trips by Chinese tourists. China also banned imports of fish from Japan. (Image: Bloomberg)

Press Trust of India Beijing
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 09 2026 | 5:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

China on Monday said that Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's massive victory in the midterm polls, a result widely seen as fuelled by public resentment over Beijing's strong opposition to her, reflects some deep-seated structural problems and shifting ideological currents.

Takaichi's Liberal Democratic Party won more than two-thirds majority in the House of Representatives in Sunday's election.

The election results in Japan reflected some deep-seated structural problems as well as evolving trends of ideological currents, which deserve profound reflection by visionary individuals from all walks of life in Japan and the international community at large, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian told reporters.

 

He was replying to a question at a media briefing here whether Beijing's tough stance toward Takaichi's remarks on Taiwan, persisting with diplomatic tension, influenced the outcome of elections in her favour.

China never interferes in the internal affairs of other countries, firmly opposes any erroneous words and actions that interfere in its internal affairs, infringe upon its core interests, Lin said, defending Beijing's tough stance towards Japan in the last few months objecting to Takaichi's remarks.

Also Read

Sanae Takaichi

World stocks climb, Nikkei soars on Japan PM Takaichi's big poll win

Jimmy Lai. Photo: Reuters

Meet Jimmy Lai, Hong Kong's media mogul sentenced to 20 years in prison

Sanae Takaichi

Japan PM Takaichi eyes defence, immigration reforms after landslide win

china, gold, metals market

Easy money in China drives metals rally as real economy struggles

US President Donald Trump participates in NORAD Santa tracker phone calls, on Christmas Eve, from the Mar-a-lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, US | REUTERS

Trump congratulates Japan PM Takaichi for 'landslide victory' in elections

China mounted a massive diplomatic offensive against Japan over Takaichi's remarks in November last year that a Taiwan contingency could be a "survival-threatening situation" for Japan that may lead to action from the country's defence forces in support of the United States.

China, which claims Taiwan as part of it and vows to integrate it with the mainland, asked her to retract her remarks, saying that Taiwan-related issues are its internal affairs.

China's policy toward Japan is clear and consistent, Lin told a media briefing here while answering a volley of questions on Takaichi's victory, which came as a surprise here.

Regardless of who leads Japan or which party is in power, they must abide by the four political documents between China and Japan, as well as Japan's pacifist constitution, and fulfil their commitments and international obligations, Lin said.

He hoped that Japan would pursue a peaceful path and "not repeat the mistakes of militarism."  The diplomatic row deepened after the Chinese Consul General in Osaka, Xue Jian, in a post on X, threatened to "cut off dirty neck without a moment of hesitation", prompting Japan to lodge a strong protest with China.

China, which is the largest source of tourists to Japan, also asked its citizens to avoid travelling to Japan, resulting in a spate of cancellations of trips by Chinese tourists. China also banned imports of fish from Japan.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

oil shipment, crude oil, oil export

How sanctioned oil travels the world through shadow fleets and fake flags

Iran, Iran protest

Crackdown on dissent after Iran protests widens to target reformist figures

illegal immigrants, migrants

Migrants languish in US detention centres amid dire conditions, long waits

trump putin

US-Russia nuclear pact expires: What is New START treaty and why it matters

Maria Corina Machado

Venezuela's Machado says close ally kidnapped after prison release

Topics : Japan China Election

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 09 2026 | 5:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayQ3 Results TodayAnthropic Claude CoworkGold and Silver Price TodayWeather TodayApple CarPaly AI UpdateVodafone Idea Share PriceBest FD Rates For Senior CitizenPersonal Finance