Takaichi landslide win shows structural, ideological shift in Japan: China

China on Monday said that Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's massive victory in the midterm polls, a result widely seen as fuelled by public resentment over Beijing's strong opposition to her, reflects some deep-seated structural problems and shifting ideological currents.

Takaichi's Liberal Democratic Party won more than two-thirds majority in the House of Representatives in Sunday's election.

The election results in Japan reflected some deep-seated structural problems as well as evolving trends of ideological currents, which deserve profound reflection by visionary individuals from all walks of life in Japan and the international community at large, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian told reporters.

He was replying to a question at a media briefing here whether Beijing's tough stance toward Takaichi's remarks on Taiwan, persisting with diplomatic tension, influenced the outcome of elections in her favour.

China never interferes in the internal affairs of other countries, firmly opposes any erroneous words and actions that interfere in its internal affairs, infringe upon its core interests, Lin said, defending Beijing's tough stance towards Japan in the last few months objecting to Takaichi's remarks.

China mounted a massive diplomatic offensive against Japan over Takaichi's remarks in November last year that a Taiwan contingency could be a "survival-threatening situation" for Japan that may lead to action from the country's defence forces in support of the United States.

China, which claims Taiwan as part of it and vows to integrate it with the mainland, asked her to retract her remarks, saying that Taiwan-related issues are its internal affairs.

China's policy toward Japan is clear and consistent, Lin told a media briefing here while answering a volley of questions on Takaichi's victory, which came as a surprise here.

Regardless of who leads Japan or which party is in power, they must abide by the four political documents between China and Japan, as well as Japan's pacifist constitution, and fulfil their commitments and international obligations, Lin said.

He hoped that Japan would pursue a peaceful path and "not repeat the mistakes of militarism." The diplomatic row deepened after the Chinese Consul General in Osaka, Xue Jian, in a post on X, threatened to "cut off dirty neck without a moment of hesitation", prompting Japan to lodge a strong protest with China.

China, which is the largest source of tourists to Japan, also asked its citizens to avoid travelling to Japan, resulting in a spate of cancellations of trips by Chinese tourists. China also banned imports of fish from Japan.