Monday, February 09, 2026 | 09:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Russia will actively support BRICS agenda presented by Indian chair: Lavrov

Russia will actively support BRICS agenda presented by Indian chair: Lavrov

India formally assumed on January 1, 2026, the chairmanship of BRICS, a 10-member bloc comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, along with five new members

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar, Sergey Lavrov

Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. (File Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Moscow
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 09 2026 | 9:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Russia will actively support India's chairmanship of BRICS with its current agenda, which is "modern, highly-relevant" with an emphasis on counter-terrorism and energy security, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

India formally assumed on January 1, 2026, the chairmanship of BRICS, a 10-member bloc comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, along with five new members.

"India's chairmanship, in my view, presents a modern, highly relevant agenda that addresses today's challenges while preparing for the future. We will actively support it," Lavrov said in an interview with TV BRICS International Network ahead of Russian Diplomats' Day, marked on February 10.

 

The foreign minister said that India places particular emphasis on counter-terrorism, which remains highly relevant.

"Terrorist activities are observed in Afghanistan, along its borders, and along the IndiaPakistanAfghanistan corridor, as well as in other hotspots," he said.

Also Read

nuclear weapon

A START for multilateralism: Nuclear proliferation needs a global treatypremium

ISRO

Isro identifies south polar landing site on Moon for Chandrayaan-4 mission

Jimmy Lai. Photo: Reuters

Meet Jimmy Lai, Hong Kong's media mogul sentenced to 20 years in prison

Sanae Takaichi

Japan PM Takaichi eyes defence, immigration reforms after landslide win

thailand, anutin, thailand PM

Who is Thailand's leader Anutin and how did he seal clear win in elections?

"This priority is particularly significant for us, especially as we actively work with India in the UN to advance a global counter-terrorism convention, which is already drafted, although consensus has not yet been reached," Lavrov said.

He added that India's chairmanship also prioritises issues of food and energy security.

"Energy security will be particularly important in the context of actions taken by the Trump administration in the global energy sector. These are practical matters with tangible implications," Lavrov said.

"India also emphasises ICT (Information and Communication Technology) security, which we actively support. In the shortly, India will host an artificial intelligence summit, to which Russia is invited, and we are actively contributing to the agenda," he said.

"This is significant, as norms regulating AI use between states, and AI applications by individual states, are only now being established," he added.

"This is a serious diplomatic effort with direct practical consequences. These norms will regulate behaviours that affect security," Lavrov said.

He added that some countries are actively introducing AI into military applications.

"While each state has the right to determine its own approach, certain countries are already attempting to centralise control, subordinating what states can and may do with AI in the military sphere. BRICS members will not accept infringements on their sovereignty, yet transparency remains crucial," Lavrov said.

Asserting that the priorities of each BRICS chair demonstrate a continuity of purpose, Lavrov said that during Russia's chairmanship in 2024, Moscow launched several initiatives related to alternative platforms and mechanisms to support the global economy.

These initiatives continue to be refined, as was the case last year under Brazil's chairmanship and now under India's leadership, he said.

Lavrov reiterated that Moscow is not advocating for the abolition of the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank or the World Trade Organisation.

"For many years, we have sought to reform these institutions so that, from the moment BRICS was established and these countries remain the fastest-growing global economies and major trading powers they would receive proportional votes and rights in all Bretton Woods institutions, commensurate with their actual weight in the global economy, trade, and logistics," Lavrov said, adding that the West has consistently sought to prevent this.

He also said that President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly emphasised that Russia is not refusing to use the US dollar.

Under the Biden administration, the US had taken every step to weaponise the dollar against those it considers inconvenient, but this policy has not changed under the present Trump administration in spite of declared assurances, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Prime Minister of Mauritius with PM Modi.

Mauritius PM calls Modi ahead of India visit, pledges to deepen ties

Japanese PM Sanae Takaichi, Xi Jingping, China

Takaichi landslide win shows structural, ideological shift in Japan: China

oil shipment, crude oil, oil export

How sanctioned oil travels the world through shadow fleets and fake flags

Iran, Iran protest

Crackdown on dissent after Iran protests widens to target reformist figures

illegal immigrants, migrants

Migrants languish in US detention centres amid dire conditions, long waits

Topics : Russia BRICS International News

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 09 2026 | 9:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayQ3 Results TodayAnthropic Claude CoworkGold and Silver Price TodayWeather TodayApple CarPaly AI UpdateRedmi Note 15 Pro Plus ReviewBest FD Rates For Senior CitizenPersonal Finance