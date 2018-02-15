March 12, 2018, Monday Insolvency pangs: More transparency and tweaking of the IBC will help Of the 12 indebted companies that were referred to the NCLT, for resolution under IBC, two - Bhushan Steel and Amtek Auto - have ...

March 11, 2018, Sunday Time for moderation: #MeToo movement would benefit from restraint Condemning Oscar awards to Kobe Bryant and Gary Oldman, both of whom were accused of harassment and settled out of court, is ...

March 09, 2018, Friday Band-aid solution: Telecom sector needs more sustainable measures The IMG, set up last year to address the telecom crisis, stayed away from suggesting any big reform while recommending steps ...

March 08, 2018, Thursday Nifty PSB index in a free fall: Time to initiate last of 4 'R's in banking The Nifty PSU Bank index declined 3.57% on Wednesday with Andhra Bank, Canara Bank and Allahabad Bank sustaining the maximum ...

March 07, 2018, Wednesday Congested hubs: More effort needed for capacity at Delhi, Mumbai airports The delays in implementing plans for Mumbai's second airport also must bear a significant share of the blame

March 06, 2018, Tuesday Left out: The communist parties in India have lost their relevance In Tripura, for instance, Chief Minister Manik Sarkar's personal values of legendary honesty and conspicuous "poverty", though ...

March 05, 2018, Monday Message from Northeast: Assembly results herald major shifts in politics The results in Tripura best exemplify the growing notion that the BJP is the go-to party for all those voters

March 02, 2018, Friday Loaded comments: Serving defence officials should avoid political remarks The army chief's disregard for the proprieties of his office has evidently acted as a signal for loquaciousness down the ranks

March 01, 2018, Thursday The economy turns around as third-quarter GDP growth lifts future prospects Looking at sectoral growth rates, Q3 benefited from manufacturing growing by 8.1% and agriculture by 4.1%

February 26, 2018, Monday Address ownership issue: Functioning of PSBs seeks urgent corrective action Public friction between the government and the central bank does not help

February 26, 2018, Monday Govt's move to protect industry ignores both economic theory and history Those who wish to blindly ape the Donald Trump-era United States' trade policy clearly have never bothered to think hard about ...

February 22, 2018, Thursday Cauvery river dispute verdict: A landmark judgment by SC Treating water as a national asset is a welcome correction

February 21, 2018, Wednesday Why Prasar Bharati is in the midst of a crisis No point in spending public money if it cannot run independently

February 20, 2018, Tuesday Regulatory lessons: India should reduce dependence on the banking system The central error here is that the SWIFT inter-bank communication system is not monitored as carefully as it should be by some ...

February 19, 2018, Monday Think employment: Centre's withdrawal of labour law reform is unfortunate A first step should be to re-issue the industrial employment deregulation proposal, which has just been withdrawn

February 18, 2018, Sunday Winning in cricket matters, but how you win matters, too Kohli's aggressive mannerisms are seen almost inseparable from India's growing dominance in international cricket