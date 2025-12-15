Copyright protection: Better framework is needed for AI training

In a recent working-paper on generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) and copyright, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade has proposed a hybrid statutory licensing model that would let AI developers use any lawfully accessed copyrighted content for training but only after paying royalties once their models become commercial. Under this proposal, AI developers will receive an automatic licence to use all lawfully accessed copyrighted works without prior permission or individual deals. A central government-appointed body will collect and distribute these royalties while a separate committee will set rates, subject to judicial review.