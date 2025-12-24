Clinging to the H-1B lottery has finally caught up with Indian ITeS

While the economic case for such a change might be easy to understand, it is impossible to divorce this change from its political context. It will inevitably be seen as part of a lengthy backlash against Indian companies and workers in the US, particularly given the intense infighting within President Donald Trump’s electoral coalition when the subject of high-skill immigration was originally broached almost exactly a year ago. In recent weeks, a presidential proclamation was issued, raising costs for employers of new H-1B workers by increasing the visa fee to $100,000. The broader context, in which many other forms of migration to the US are also being shut down — such as the so-called “diversity visa”, which opens up opportunities for smaller countries, which ended last week — is also relevant. But H-1B has become a particular flashpoint because of the widespread belief that it was gamed and misused, in particular by large Indian information technology-enabled services (ITeS) companies. According to a Bloomberg investigation, of the 65,000 visas on offer last year, 11,600 directly went to the large outsourcing corporations. And another 22,600 went to IT staffing companies, which feed into the same sector — many of which submitted multiple applications for the same engineer. Even the large companies put in so many applications a year — constituting more than half their existing workforce, in some cases — that they flooded the system and vastly increased their probabilities of winning. More than half the lottery entries last year were for individuals whose names were submitted more than once.