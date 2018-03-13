The Bookend
A blog that navigates through fiction and non-fiction, mapping their role and influence in public discourse
March 13, 2018, Tuesday
Sarah Farooqui
September 15, 2016, Thursday, 09:00 AM
-
Burkini ban in France and women who have it all
The debate around headscarves and burkinis raises the question; what rights do women have over their own body and identity?Read More
Sarah Farooqui
August 03, 2016, Wednesday, 09:32 AM
-
Harry Potter - 19 years later
According to JK Rowling, this is the last Harry Potter story. For each one of us - the biggest fans of Harry Potter - this is devastatingRead More
Sarah Farooqui
July 07, 2016, Thursday, 11:10 AM
-
Six books that you should have read already
Books that do what great literature promises - keep you engrossed and make you thinkRead More
Sarah Farooqui
January 25, 2016, Monday, 09:30 PM
-
Falling on and off the map
Although the book is nominally a travelogue, Detours' narrative often meanders from descriptions and experiences of placesRead More
Sarah Farooqui
December 10, 2015, Thursday, 01:20 PM
-
A conversation with historian Srinath Raghavan
The winner of the 2015 Infosys Prize in social sciences talks about researching history, writing books and the subject of his next bookRead More
March 13, 2018, Tuesday
Sarah Farooqui
December 03, 2015, Thursday, 11:20 AM
-
Why Ismat Chugtai's stories should not be dropped from Rajasthan's school textbooks
What would be the purpose of Literature, or even more simply, stories, if we were confined to read only those identical to our ownRead More