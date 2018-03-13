Bharat Kshetra
A look at India's engagement with the world with a focus on defence & foreign policy
March 13, 2018, Tuesday
Rohan Joshi
May 30, 2016, Monday, 01:55 PM
Mullah Mansour's killing: What does it mean for Afghanistan, Taliban and Pakistan
Change in Taliban leadership may not alter its philosophy as it is decided by a 'Shura' rather than the leader alone
Rohan Joshi
April 05, 2016, Tuesday, 09:10 AM
Pathankot: Playing to the Pied Pipers of Pakistan
What was Modi government doing giving the Pakistan JIT a grand tour of Pathankot airbase?
Rohan Joshi
December 15, 2015, Tuesday, 10:35 AM
Is a clash between Lashkar-e-Taiba and ISIS imminent?
ISIS may not present an imminent threat to India but India must remain vigilant even as it battles the terrorism imposed by Pakistan's proxies like the LeT
Rohan Joshi
October 13, 2015, Tuesday, 08:45 AM
The Modi government and India's neighborhood
How has India's engagement with the neighborhood shaped-up under Modi
Rohan Joshi
September 25, 2015, Friday, 08:30 AM
Will Pakistan's army chief get an extension?
Will Gen. Raheel Sharif retire after just one term of three years or will he get an extension?
September 08, 2015, Tuesday, 08:31 AM
Syria's refugee crisis - a double edged sword
Offering asylum to Syria's refugees might have been the most humane thing to do, but it could turn out to be a double-edged sword for Europe