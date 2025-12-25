Thursday, December 25, 2025 | 06:23 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Specials / Best of BS Opinion: The long pause following every strong announcement

Best of BS Opinion: The long pause following every strong announcement

Here are the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Global trade

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Abhijeet Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 25 2025 | 6:15 AM IST

Listen to This Article

If you are an early-riser, you must have noticed that the mornings now arrive wrapped in confidence. Big type, bold claims, decisive verbs to accompany your morning tea. You skim through the contents while the kettle boils, feeling briefly assured that something, somewhere, is finally moving. But it is only later, when you slow down and read thoroughly, that the mood shifts. The timelines start appearing blurry and the exceptions multiply. The real story is not in what is announced, but in what is carefully hedged, deferred, or quietly negotiated away. Today’s writeups carry the tension between what is declared and what is deferred. Let’s dive in. 
 
Take the United States’ overhaul of the H-1B visa system. Framed as an economically rational reset, the move also carries a sharp message for Indian IT-enabled services firms. Our first editorial argues that the sector relied for too long on volume-driven arbitrage, even as the lottery system was visibly breaking down under multiple filings and staffing-led distortions. The politics around H-1B visas may be new, but the warning signs were not. Adaptation is no longer optional, it is overdue. 
A parallel unease runs through India’s higher education ambitions. A Niti Aayog report calls for urgent internationalisation as traditional study destinations tighten visas and raise costs, highlights our second editorial. Yet the imbalance is stark. About 47,000 foreign students hosted versus more than 1.3 million Indians studying abroad, taking nearly $3.4 billion with them in 2023-24. The proposed Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan Bill, 2025 and projections cited from Deloitte India and Knight Frank India suggest large long-term gains, but only if deeper constraints of research funding, regulatory fragmentation and weak post-study pathways are addressed. 
Meanwhile, global trade, Amita Batra writes, has entered a phase where unpredictability is no longer an anomaly but a feature. The US’ embrace of reciprocal tariffs, fragile executive-order deals and selective enforcement has weakened expectations of stability. China’s use of export controls on rare earths has accelerated supply-chain realignment, while Asean’s role as both market and trans-shipment route exposes enforcement gaps. As WTO relevance fades, cooperative frameworks such as the CPTPP begin to look less like alternatives and more like necessities. 
On jobs and technology, Nishant Sahdev flips the narrative. Drawing on the IEA’s World Energy Employment 2025 report, he shows that AI adoption has coincided with rising employment, not decline, particularly in the electricity and solar sectors. India’s energy workforce expanded sharply in 2024. The risk, he argues, is not displacement but a skills shortage, especially in coal-dependent regions. 
Finally, Ajay Vir Jakhar’s review of The Battle of Narnaul reminds us that history itself is written this way. The headline celebrates the rebellion of 1857, while the story records collaboration with the Brits of the compliant Indian rulers. Rao Tula Ram fought, lost, and slipped into obscurity, while compliant princes were preserved in memory. The book forces us to read what we have long skipped, the uncomfortable notes at the bottom of the page, where truth often waits. 
Stay tuned!

More From This Section

ILLUSTRATION: BINAY SINHA

Best of BS Opinion: NCLT courts must fix institutional gaps

ILLUSTRATION: BINAY SINHA

Best of BS Opinion: India must learn from China, support new entrants

Illustration: Ajaya Kumar Mohanty

Best of BS Opinion: Sebi reforms to make things easier for investors

Dhurandhar advance booking

Best of BS Opinion: Dhurandhar marks India's newfound soft power ambitions

2025 TRAGEDY

Best of BS Opinion: Regulatory, factor-market reforms key to India's growth

Topics : BS Opinion BS Special Curated Content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 25 2025 | 6:15 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayChristmas WishesGold and Silver Price TodayDelhi Metro ExpansionIMD Weather Forecast TodayBank HolidaysTATA Avinya LaunchUS Removes H-1B Visa LotteryReduce GST on Air Purifiers
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon