At Rs 867.03 bn, GST receipts short of target for third month in a row
GST collections at Rs 867.03 billion were less than the target of Rs 910 billion combined for the Centre and states
Related: Affordable homes get a govt boost, GST down to 8% from 12%
GST Council clears e-way Bill, setting up of anti-profiteering body
Rates on tractor parts cut to 18%, textile job work to 5%
GST Council may finalise e-way rules today
GST provision requires goods more than Rs 50,000 to be pre-registered online before it can be moved
Chocolate mithais to attract 5% GST, Centre clarifies
Rates for kulfi, dosa batter, portable toilets spelt out
GST: Council to decide on anti-profiteering mechanism at Saturday meet
FM Jaitley said it would be mandatory for manufacturers to pass on benefits to consumers
Opinion
Insolvency pangs: More transparency and tweaking of the IBC will help
Of the 12 indebted companies that were referred to the NCLT, for resolution under IBC, two - Bhushan Steel and Amtek Auto - have found buyers in ...
GST regime: E-way bill system may deter smooth flow of goods
August 7, 2017 Last Updated at 01:12 IST
Surveillance squad of states or Centre manning highways may lead to harassment and delays: Experts
GST impact: Surat textile traders may go on strike again
August 7, 2017 Last Updated at 01:02 IST
Despite GST cut in job work, industry says it's of limited help
