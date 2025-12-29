Monday, December 29, 2025 | 04:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Industrial production grows 6.7% in November, highest in two years

Industrial production grows 6.7% in November, highest in two years

The National Statistics Office (NSO) revised the industrial production growth to 0.5 per cent for October 2025 from the provisional estimate of 0.4 per cent released last month

India's industrial production grew at a two-year high of 6.7 per cent in November this year, driven by strong performances in mining and manufacturing, according to official data released on Monday.

The factory output, measured in terms of the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), had expanded by 5 per cent in November 2024.

The previous high was recorded at 11.9 per cent in November 2023.

The National Statistics Office (NSO) revised the industrial production growth to 0.5 per cent for October 2025 from the provisional estimate of 0.4 per cent released last month.

The NSO data showed that the manufacturing sector's output grew by 8 per cent in November 2025 from 5.5 per cent in the year-ago month. Mining production rose by 5.4 per cent against a growth of 1.9 per cent recorded a year ago.

 

Power production contracted by 1.5 per cent in November 2025, compared to 4.4 per cent expansion in the year-ago period.

During the April-November period of FY26, the country's industrial production growth decelerated by 3.3 per cent compared to 4.1 per cent in the same period a year ago.

First Published: Dec 29 2025 | 4:37 PM IST

