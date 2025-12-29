Monday, December 29, 2025 | 08:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / SFB asset quality worsens in FY25; GNPA rises to 3.6%: RBI report

SFB asset quality worsens in FY25; GNPA rises to 3.6%: RBI report

RBI's Trends and Progress report said small finance banks saw weaker asset quality and lower profits in FY25, even as balance sheets expanded at a faster pace than other banks

Reserve Bank of India, RBI

Reserve Bank of India, RBI. (File Photo)

Aathira Varier Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 29 2025 | 8:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The asset quality of small finance banks (SFBs) deteriorated, with the gross non-performing assets (GNPA) ratio rising to 3.6 per cent at the end of March 2025 from 2.4 per cent a year earlier, according to the Reserve Bank of India’s Trends and Progress report.

Why did SFB profitability moderate in FY25?

Profitability of SFBs also moderated in 2024-25 despite robust balance sheet growth. Net profit declined to Rs 3,496 crore from Rs 6,219 crore in FY24, due to a sharp increase in expenditure on provisions and contingencies.

How did SFB balance sheets and deposits perform in 2024-25?

The combined balance sheet size of SFBs continued to increase in double digits during 2024-25, outpacing growth in other categories of scheduled commercial banks (SCBs). Term deposits accounted for 73.9 per cent of total deposits of SFBs at end-March 2025. With deposit growth remaining higher than credit growth, the credit-deposit (CD) ratio of SFBs moderated to 86.4 per cent at end-March 2025 from 90.1 per cent a year earlier.
 

How well-capitalised are SFBs despite the fall in profits?

Despite the drop in profitability, SFBs remained well capitalised, with the capital adequacy ratio at 21.5 per cent and Tier 1 capital at 18.8 per cent at end-March 2025. In FY25, 11 SFBs were operational with 7,403 domestic branches in India.
 

More From This Section

eight core industries india, core sector growth may 2025, infrastructure output india, electricity generation contraction india, cement production growth india, steel output india may 2025, index of industrial production april 2025, natural gas outpu

Industrial production grows 6.7% in November, highest in two years

FDI

India to set up committee to oversee New Zealand FDI commitment under FTA

trade, import, export, container, shipping

From UK FTA to US tariff duels: What 2025 revealed about India's tradecraft

UPL, Agriculture

Year-ender 2025: Rural economy steadies as GST cuts offset weak crop pricespremium

FDI

Strong fundamentals, major investments to propel India's FDI in 2026

Topics : Reserve Bank of India RBI BS Reads

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 29 2025 | 8:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayUnnao Rape Case UpdateMotor Insurance Trends 2025Gold and Silver Rate TodayDelhi Airlines Advisory PE Investment Trends 2025PAN-Aadhaar Linking DeadlineTeeth StainsPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon