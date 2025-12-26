Saturday, December 27, 2025 | 12:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / 25 years of PM Gram Sadak Yojana: 95% of rural road targets achieved

25 years of PM Gram Sadak Yojana: 95% of rural road targets achieved

As of December 2025, nearly 787,520 kilometres (km) out of a total sanctioned length of 825,114 km of rural roads had been completed under various phases of the scheme

PMGSY rural roads, Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, rural infrastructure India, PMGSY 25 years, rural road connectivity, government road schemes, PMGSY physical progress, rural development India, farmer market access, NSO survey rural roads, Centre
premium

Sanjeeb Mukherjee
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 27 2025 | 12:12 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Almost 95 per cent of rural road targets have been achieved under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) that completed 25 years on Wednesday. Launched on December 25, 2000, the marquee rural roads programme has emerged as one of the most impactful rural infrastructure initiatives, successfully transcending changes in government.
 
As of December 2025, nearly 787,520 kilometres (km) out of a total sanctioned length of 825,114 km of rural roads had been completed under various phases of the scheme. According to the government, the programme has evolved into a key driver of socioeconomic transformation by strengthening market integration, enabling better price realisation for farmers, and supporting both farm and non-farm livelihoods.
 
However, granular data highlighted by National Statistical Office (NSO) surveys show that since the Covid-19 pandemic, the rate of road completion against targets dipped sharply before recovering in recent years.
 
PMGSY was initially launched as a 100 per cent centrally sponsored scheme. In 2015-16, the funding pattern was revised to a 60:40 cost-sharing arrangement between the Centre and states, with a 90:10 ratio for the northeastern and Himalayan states. 
 
Topics : PMGSY Rural Roads Project PMGSY roads NSO
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon