25 years of PM Gram Sadak Yojana: 95% of rural road targets achieved

As of December 2025, nearly 787,520 kilometres (km) out of a total sanctioned length of 825,114 km of rural roads had been completed under various phases of the scheme. According to the government, the programme has evolved into a key driver of socioeconomic transformation by strengthening market integration, enabling better price realisation for farmers, and supporting both farm and non-farm livelihoods.
However, granular data highlighted by National Statistical Office (NSO) surveys show that since the Covid-19 pandemic, the rate of road completion against targets dipped sharply before recovering in recent years.
PMGSY was initially launched as a 100 per cent centrally sponsored scheme. In 2015-16, the funding pattern was revised to a 60:40 cost-sharing arrangement between the Centre and states, with a 90:10 ratio for the northeastern and Himalayan states.