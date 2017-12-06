-
March 05, 2018, Monday
Apple reportedly planning to release cheaper MacBook Air this year
MacBook Air, launched by then Apple CEO Steve Jobs at the MacWorld Expo in San Francisco in 2008, has not been updated since 2015
February 27, 2018, Tuesday
HP launches Next-Gen Spectre x360 laptop in India at Rs 157,290
The device features the 8th-Generation intel Quad Core Processor in an angular design with memory up to 16 GB LPDDR3
February 25, 2018, Sunday
Piracy crackdown: China shuts down over 3,900 websites, deletes 6 mn links
Online copyright infringement has been curbed and the public's awareness of copyright protection has been raised remarkably, said ...
February 22, 2018, Thursday
Qualcomm, Microsoft offer 'always connected' PCs with smartphone features
The Snapdragon-powered "always connected" PCs are designed to give the best smartphone features
February 08, 2018, Thursday
Making knowledge free can cost you your freedom
The fate of a young researcher reflects poorly on scientific publishing
February 01, 2018, Thursday
Microsoft's cloud computing expands, stocks soar up by 50% in 12 months
Microsoft's Azure saw a 98% growth. Revenue from its productivity and business unit was up to $8.95 billion
January 30, 2018, Tuesday
Health experts urge Facebook to turn off Messenger for kids as young as six
Facebook's new app for young children opens greater concerns
January 27, 2018, Saturday
Lenovo Yoga 720: An affordable convertible laptop with great specifications
The machine runs on Intel Core i7-7,500U CPU and 8GB of dual-channel DDR4 RAM
January 27, 2018, Saturday
Panasonic Toughbook CF 33: For most laptop buyers, this is off the charts
The screen lid and body are made of metallic alloy to reinforce its strength
January 08, 2018, Monday
Acer expands laptop line-up at Consumer Electronics Show 2018
Featuring Windows 10 OS, the 15-inch "Nitro 5" gaming laptop is targeted towards mainstream users
January 04, 2018, Thursday
All about security flaws that have virtually put all phones, PCs at risk
One of the bugs is specific to Intel but another affects laptops, desktop computers, smartphones, tablets and internet servers ...
January 04, 2018, Thursday
Intel admits security flaw in chips, says working with rivals to fix it
Intel said the problem was broader than its chips alone and that it was working with Advanced Micro Devices Inc, ARM Holdings and ...
January 04, 2018, Thursday
Researchers find security flaws in computer chips, say all device at risk
Intel denied that the flaws would bog down computers based on Intel chips
December 29, 2017, Friday
WannaCrypt, Petya forced govts, cos to focus on cyber security in 2017
In the first major attack of the year, the world reeled under 'WannaCrypt' that locked files on computers
December 29, 2017, Friday
Jeeves or digital Frankenstein? The AI genie came out of the bottle in 2017
The idea is that when something that is already fast is getting to be smarter by the day, we have intelligence on steroids
December 22, 2017, Friday
AI could help add $957 bn to Indian economy: Accenture
This is despite presence of a tech-savvy talent pool, renowned universities, healthy levels of entrepreneurship and strong ...
December 20, 2017, Wednesday
Asus unveils ROG Strix GL503 Scar and Hero edition gaming laptops in India
The ROG Strix Hero Edition, Scar Edition and Strix GL503 are available at the price of Rs 92,990, while the Asus gaming series ...
December 17, 2017, Sunday
Google News prohibits sites not to hide country of origin
Google also allows publishers to file a spam report if they believe that another publisher has violated Google News inclusion ...
December 15, 2017, Friday
macOS High Sierra: A shot in the arm
The Cupertino-based technology giant started off as a computed manufacturer and is high up and running
December 06, 2017, Wednesday
ASUS announces NovaGo, world's first gigabit LTE-capable laptop
The 4 GB RAM and 64 GB 'UFS 2.0' will be available for $599 while the 8 GB RAM and 256 GB variant will be available for $799
