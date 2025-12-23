Tuesday, December 23, 2025 | 12:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / ChatGPT rolls out Spotify Wrapped-style year-end recap feature in India

ChatGPT rolls out Spotify Wrapped-style year-end recap feature in India

ChatGPT introduces "Your Year with ChatGPT," a Spotify Wrapped-style recap offering personalised insights, chat stats, and playful awards for users

Your Year with ChatGPT feature

Your Year with ChatGPT feature

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 23 2025 | 11:56 AM IST

Listen to This Article

ChatGPT has introduced a new year-end feature that resembles Spotify Wrapped. Called “Your Year with ChatGPT,” it offers users a personalised snapshot of how they have used the AI chatbot over the past year, highlighting conversations, interests, and usage patterns in a fun, visual format.
 
According to TechCrunch, ChatGPT’s new feature is limited to select markets, such as the US and other English-speaking regions such as Canada, the UK, Australia, and New Zealand. However, Business Standard observed that the year-end review is available in India as well, but only to users on paid plans. This suggests that Your Year with ChatGPT feature is expanding to more regions and users gradually. 
 

Your Year with ChatGPT: What is it

Much like Spotify Wrapped, the feature uses colourful visuals and personalised insights, along with playful “awards” based on how users interacted with ChatGPT throughout the year. A pop-up appears at the bottom of the ChatGPT home screen, prompting users to “Try it.” The experience includes multiple year-end insights, such as “Your 2025 Chat Stats,” which highlight details like the number of messages sent, chats held, images generated, em dashes exchanged, and more. 
  The feature also generated a card based on your subject interaction with ChatGPT. For example, someone who frequently uses ChatGPT to solve problems or break down complex ideas might receive an award like “Creative Debugger. The feature also generates a poem and an image that reflect the user’s main topics of interest over the year, adding a creative touch to the experience. 

Also Read

An AI-powered meteorology warning booth at the Shanghai New Expo Center

India's workforce tops global AI gains with 53 'AI Advantage' score: survey

5 devices with best design, Tech Recap 2025

Year-ender 2025: Nothing Headphone 1 to iPhone Air, 5 best-designed gadgets

Tech Wrap December 22

Tech Wrap Dec 22: OPPO Reno 15 series, ChatGPT 'Voice' on Mac, Asus Aio PC

YouTube Music and Shorts

YouTube tests interface changes across Music app and Shorts feed: Details

OPPO Reno 15 series

OPPO to launch Reno 15 series in India with Pro Mini model: What to expect

 
The year-end review is promoted on the ChatGPT home screen, but does not open automatically. Users can choose whether or not they want to view it. The feature is available on both the web version of ChatGPT and the mobile apps on iOS and Android. Additionally, users can manually trigger the experience by simply asking ChatGPT for “Your Year with ChatGPT.” 
As per the TechCrunch report, users need to have both “reference saved memories” and “reference chat history” turned on to get their year end wrap. The report added that they must also meet a minimum level of conversation activity during the year. OpenAI clarified to TechCrunch that Team, Enterprise, and Education accounts will not have access to this feature.

More From This Section

oneplus

OnePlus may launch new smartphone with 9000mAh battery: What to expect

Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max in Deep Blue colour

Apple study explains how AI-powered ISP could boost iPhone cameras: Details

Year Ender 2025: Tracing the rise of AI assistants

Year ender 2025: Tracing rise of AI assistants from reactive to proactive

Apple 14-inch MacBook Pro M5

Apple may launch MacBook Pro with OLED touch screen in 2026: What to expect

ChatGPT's voice feature

ChatGPT Mac app users won't be able to use 'Voice' after Jan 15: Here's why

Topics : Tech News ChatGPT OpenAI Spotify

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 23 2025 | 11:56 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayMotilal Oswal Stock PickGold-Silver Price TodayTop Football Moments in 2025Ed Sheeran's Weight Loss JourneyWho is Motaleb SikdarTech Wrap December 22Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon