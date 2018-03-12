Technology News
Mobiles & Tablets
Xiaomi to unveil battery-centric smartphone on March 14; is it the Redmi 5?
The Redmi 5 was unveiled first in China last year, along with the Redmi 5 Plus, which has been renamed and launched in India as Redmi Note 5
OnePlus pulls every trick to build its brand footprint in premium segment
How did OnePlus work around common customer perceptions and market rhetoric over Chinese brands to work its way up the ladder?
Apps
British crime agency accuses Google, FB of profiting from women trafficking
The NCA accused Google and Facebook of "making profits" from the trafficking of vulnerable women.
Twitter adds new Bookmark feature; now you can save tweets for later
With 'Bookmark' sharing becomes simplified as tweets can be saved privately now