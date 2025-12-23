Tuesday, December 23, 2025 | 12:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Samsung may launch foldable phone with wider screen in 2026: What to expect

Samsung may launch foldable phone with wider screen in 2026: What to expect

Samsung is reportedly developing a foldable smartphone with a wider, tablet-like display, internally codenamed "Wide Fold," which could debut in the second half of 2026

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7

Representative image: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 23 2025 | 12:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Samsung may be preparing to expand its foldable smartphone lineup with a new model that could feature a wider display aspect ratio than its current Galaxy Z Fold series. According to a report by CNET, citing South Korean publication Etnews, the company is working on a device internally referred to as the “Wide Fold,” which is expected to launch in the second half of 2026.

Samsung ‘Wide Fold’: What to expect

The key differentiator of the anticipated Wide Fold model appears to be its display proportions. As per the Etnews report, the device is said to feature a 7.6-inch internal display when unfolded and a 5.4-inch external screen when closed. Unlike Samsung’s existing Galaxy Z Fold models, which use tall and narrow inner displays, the Wide Fold’s internal screen is tipped to have a 4:3 aspect ratio.
 
A wider, more square display could change how the foldable is used, particularly for tasks such as reading, web browsing, document editing, and viewing photos or videos. The report suggests that this aspect ratio may feel closer to using a compact tablet, while also reducing the need for apps to stretch or awkwardly adapt to the foldable form factor.

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy S25 series

Samsung may launch Galaxy S26 series in February 2026: What to expect

Year Ender 2025: Top affordable flagships - OnePlus 15R, iPhone 17, CMF Phone 2 Pro, Vivo X200 FE, Pixel 10

Year-ender 2025: OnePlus 15R to iPhone 17, 5 cost-effective flagship phones

Samsung SmartThings to support Matter 1.5 cameras

Samsung opens SmartThings to 3rd party cameras by enabling Matter support

Samsung Exynos 2600 chip

Samsung announces 2nm Exynos 2600 in time for Galaxy S26 series: What's new

Samsung Galaxy S25 ultra

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra lists on FCC with Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5: Report

 
The report also draws parallels between Samsung’s plans and long-running speculation around Apple’s first foldable iPhone, which is also expected to launch in the second half of 2026. Multiple reports suggest that Apple is working on a foldable device with an unfolded display size of around 7.7 inches and an aspect ratio close to 4:3.
Beyond display size and aspect ratio, the report does not provide details on pricing, camera hardware, processor choice, or whether the Wide Fold would see a global release. It also remains unclear whether “Wide Fold” is an internal codename or a name Samsung might use commercially.
 
Samsung typically announces new foldable devices during its Galaxy Unpacked events in the second half of the year. If the current timeline holds, the Wide Fold could be introduced alongside other Galaxy Z-series foldables in 2026.

More From This Section

Your Year with ChatGPT feature

ChatGPT rolls out Spotify Wrapped-style year-end recap feature in India

5 devices with best design, Tech Recap 2025

Year-ender 2025: Nothing Headphone 1 to iPhone Air, 5 best-designed gadgets

oneplus

OnePlus may launch new smartphone with 9000mAh battery: What to expect

Tech Wrap December 22

Tech Wrap Dec 22: OPPO Reno 15 series, ChatGPT 'Voice' on Mac, Asus Aio PC

YouTube Music and Shorts

YouTube tests interface changes across Music app and Shorts feed: Details

Topics : Samsung Galaxy Samsung foldable phone Samsung India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 23 2025 | 12:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayMotilal Oswal Stock PickGold-Silver Price TodayTop Football Moments in 2025Ed Sheeran's Weight Loss JourneyWho is Motaleb SikdarTech Wrap December 22Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon