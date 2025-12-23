Samsung may launch foldable phone with wider screen in 2026: What to expect

Samsung may be preparing to expand its foldable smartphone lineup with a new model that could feature a wider display aspect ratio than its current Galaxy Z Fold series. According to a report by CNET, citing South Korean publication Etnews, the company is working on a device internally referred to as the “Wide Fold,” which is expected to launch in the second half of 2026.
Samsung ‘Wide Fold’: What to expect
The key differentiator of the anticipated Wide Fold model appears to be its display proportions. As per the Etnews report, the device is said to feature a 7.6-inch internal display when unfolded and a 5.4-inch external screen when closed. Unlike Samsung’s existing Galaxy Z Fold models, which use tall and narrow inner displays, the Wide Fold’s internal screen is tipped to have a 4:3 aspect ratio.
A wider, more square display could change how the foldable is used, particularly for tasks such as reading, web browsing, document editing, and viewing photos or videos. The report suggests that this aspect ratio may feel closer to using a compact tablet, while also reducing the need for apps to stretch or awkwardly adapt to the foldable form factor.
The report also draws parallels between Samsung’s plans and long-running speculation around Apple’s first foldable iPhone, which is also expected to launch in the second half of 2026. Multiple reports suggest that Apple is working on a foldable device with an unfolded display size of around 7.7 inches and an aspect ratio close to 4:3.
Beyond display size and aspect ratio, the report does not provide details on pricing, camera hardware, processor choice, or whether the Wide Fold would see a global release. It also remains unclear whether “Wide Fold” is an internal codename or a name Samsung might use commercially.
Samsung typically announces new foldable devices during its Galaxy Unpacked events in the second half of the year. If the current timeline holds, the Wide Fold could be introduced alongside other Galaxy Z-series foldables in 2026.