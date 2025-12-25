Thursday, December 25, 2025 | 11:05 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Soon, Google will let you change your account email address: Check details

Soon, Google will let you change your account email address: Check details

Google will soon let users change their "@gmail.com" address while keeping the same account, with the old email turning into an alias and no data loss

gmail, google

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 25 2025 | 11:03 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Google is preparing to roll out a feature that will allow users to change their “@gmail.com” email address. According to a Google support page, the company said it is “gradually rolling out” a new process that lets users change their Google Account email address even if it ends with “@gmail.com”. Previously, Google did not allow most Gmail users to change their email address, even though users with third-party email addresses had that option.

Gmail address change: How it works

According to details shared on the support page, users will soon be able to switch their existing “@gmail.com” address to a new one with a different username, while still keeping the same Google account.
 
 
Google explained that once a user changes their Gmail address, the old email address will automatically become an alias. This means emails sent to both the old and new Gmail addresses will arrive in the same inbox. Users will also be able to sign in to Google services such as Gmail, YouTube, Maps, Drive and Google Play using either address. 
As per the blog, none of the user’s data will be affected. Photos, emails, messages and files associated with the account will remain intact. Google also stated that the old Gmail address will remain owned by the user and cannot be claimed by someone else.

Also Read

Tech Wrap December 24

Tech Wrap Dec 24: Samsung Odyssey monitors, WhatsApp, YouTube Playables

iPhone 17 Pro Max in Deep Blue colour

Apple may bring these upgrades to iPhone 18 Pro next year: Check details

Google Photos reverse changes

Google brings face shortcuts back to search in Photos app: How it works

WhatsApp's Member tag feature

WhatsApp rolls out member tags to simplify group roles: How it works

Galaxy Watch 8 to AirPods Pro 3, 5 health tracking gadgets

Year-ender 2025: Galaxy Watch 8 to AirPods Pro 3, 5 health tracking gadgets

 
However, there are some limits. Users will not be able to change or delete their new Gmail address for 12 months after making the change. Each account can change its “@gmail.com” address only three times, allowing a total of four Gmail addresses per account. Some older services, such as Calendar events created before the change, may still display the old email address. 
While the feature is not live for everyone yet, Google said it is gradually rolling out to all users. Once available, users will be able to change their Gmail address through the “My Account” settings page.
 

More From This Section

Google Gemini, ChatGPT Atlast, Copilot, Perplexity Comet

Year-ender 2025: How agentic AI quietly took over phones, PCs and browsers

ChatGPT Atlas AI browser

OpenAI says AI browsers may never be safe from prompt injection: What it is

(L-R) Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus, and Samsung Galaxy S25

Samsung Galaxy S26 series may get new camera features with OneUI 8.5

YouTube Playables

YouTube is letting creators build light games using Gemini 3 AI: Report

Your Year with ChatGPT feature

ChatGPT rolls out Spotify Wrapped-style year-end recap feature in India

Topics : Tech News Google gmail Gmail

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 25 2025 | 11:03 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Holiday TodayKarnataka Bus AccidentAravalli Mining BanIMD Weather Forecast TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayDelhi Traffic Advisory on ChristmasUnnao Rape CaseAir Chief Marshal AP Singh Egypt VisitDelhi AQI TodayPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon