July 19, 2015, Sunday
Asus X550JK: Appeases all but the nocturnal gamer
The Asus X550JK comes with specifications that would appease any gamer but a small technicality might affect its sales
July 12, 2015, Sunday
Dragon NaturallySpeaking 13 Premium: A long-term relationship
It works well at typing out what you say and is fine with some commands, provided you spend time on the software
June 24, 2015, Wednesday
India 6th most targetted by 'Dyre Trojan': Symantec
Financial institutions in India are the sixth-most targetted globally by a new malware 'Dyre Trojan' that has defrauded customers ...
June 02, 2015, Tuesday
Microsoft starts reservations for Windows 10
Microsoft will ask for an e-mail address and then advise you to wait for the update
June 02, 2015, Tuesday
Upgrading to Windows 10? Here is what you'll lose
New OS will eliminate several software programmes, such as Windows Media Center and Windows 7's desktop gadgets
June 01, 2015, Monday
Microsoft to launch Windows 10 on July 29
Software giant Microsoft will unveil the latest version of its operating system, Windows 10, on July 29 across 190 countries ...
May 23, 2015, Saturday
Computers can now see images
I took a picture of a small citrus fruit in the palm of my hand, and sent it to Baidu with the question, "What is in the centre ...
March 19, 2015, Thursday
Microsoft to offer 'free Windows 10 upgrade' to all, including pirates
Microsoft has reportedly announced that it will offer a free upgrade to Windows 10 to everyone, both hones customers and pirates, ...
March 18, 2015, Wednesday
Microsoft launches cloud training programme
Microsoft today announced the launch of cloud training program 'me'
January 04, 2015, Sunday
A new, improved Windows?
Microsoft Windows 10 has the good things of Windows 7 along with the hits of Windows 8
January 04, 2015, Sunday
Make your case on the go
Microsoft Sway, still in the works, promises to be the presentation app for people in a hurry
December 30, 2014, Tuesday
Internet Explorer set for a makeover with Windows 10
Microsoft will reportedly introduce the Windows 10 with some big changes to Internet Explorer browser codenamed "Spartan" making ...
September 28, 2014, Sunday
New tech for prolonged power in computers, smartphones
Scientists have developed a new technology that could lead to gen next wearable computers with self-contained power sources and ...
July 25, 2014, Friday
Virus Bladabindi in Indian cyberspace
CERT-In is the nodal national agency to combat hacking, phishing and to fortify security defences of the Indian internet domain
June 08, 2014, Sunday
Watching Big Brother
Playing as Aiden Pearce, one can choose to be Chicago's vigilante or a ruthless revenge-seeker
June 03, 2014, Tuesday
New Apple software brings Macs and iPhones closer
A next generation Macintosh operating system called 'Yosemite' and coming iOS 8 software was unveiled on Monday
May 04, 2014, Sunday
Microchip that would make your PC work like human brain!
Distressed at the slow speed of your personal computer? Here comes a microchip that would give your PC a speed that is 9,000 ...
April 13, 2014, Sunday
Dark Souls II: Not for the faint-hearted
Enter the Drangelic world where the whisper of death echoes from every corner
March 27, 2014, Thursday
Microsoft, Dell sign Android, Chrome patent pact
Microsoft and Dell have signed a patent licensing agreement that allows the software maker to collect more royalties on Google ...
March 16, 2014, Sunday
Time's running out...
But here's how you can survive after Microsoft pulls the plug on Windows XP
