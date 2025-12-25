Thursday, December 25, 2025 | 08:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Tech Wrap Dec 25: Gmail address change, Realme Pad 3 launch, WhatsApp

Tech Wrap Dec 25: Gmail address change, Realme Pad 3 launch, WhatsApp

Google to let users change account address. Realme Pad 3 to launch on Jan 6. WhatsApp to allow peripherals tracking. Panorama mode in Pixel 8 series

Tech Wrap December 25

Tech Wrap December 25

BS Tech New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 25 2025 | 8:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

 
Google is getting ready to introduce a feature that will enable users to change their “@gmail.com” email address. As stated on a Google support page, the company says it is “gradually rolling out” a new method that allows users to update their Google Account email address even if it ends with “@gmail.com”. Until now, most Gmail users were unable to change their email address, while those using third-party email addresses were allowed to do so.
   
Realme has confirmed that the Pad 3 tablet will launch on January 6 alongside the Realme 16 Pro series. According to the company, the tablet is targeted at students and will feature a 2.8K resolution display along with a 12,200mAh battery. The Realme Pad 3 will be sold through realme.com and the e-commerce platform Flipkart. Additionally, Realme has shared a teaser on X (formerly Twitter) for the Realme Buds Air 8 earbuds, which are also set to launch on January 6.
 
 

Also Read

WhatsApp app for Apple Watch users

WhatsApp may soon let users track connected 'peripherals' from iOS app

Realme Pad 3 5G

Realme Pad 3 to launch alongside 16 Pro series on Jan 6: What to expect

gmail, google

Soon, Google will let you change your account email address: Check details

Tech Wrap December 24

Tech Wrap Dec 24: Samsung Odyssey monitors, WhatsApp, YouTube Playables

iPhone 17 Pro Max in Deep Blue colour

Apple may bring these upgrades to iPhone 18 Pro next year: Check details

 
WhatsApp is reportedly rolling out a feature that lets users see connected “peripherals” directly within the app’s settings. According to a report by WABetaInfo, the feature provides users with an easier way to monitor devices linked to their account. Peripherals, in this case, are devices that connect automatically without the need to scan a QR code or enter a six-digit verification code. The feature is currently accessible to some iOS beta users, with signs that it is also appearing for users on the stable app version.
 
 
Google has introduced a new Panorama mode for the Pixel 8 series, restoring some functionality similar to the discontinued Photo Sphere feature. According to a report by 9To5Google, the updated Panorama mode is being rolled out via a recent update to the Pixel Camera app and closely mirrors the guided capture experience previously offered by Photo Sphere.
   
Android Auto may soon support casting media directly to a car’s infotainment display. According to a report by Android Authority, Android Auto version 15.9.6551 contains new code strings that suggest Google Cast functionality could be added to the platform. While the update also includes visual changes such as a new Material 3 Expressive-style progress bar, the presence of casting-related strings points to a potential functional upgrade in development.
 

More From This Section

Google Pixel 8 Review

Google adds Photo Sphere-like Panorama mode to Pixel 8 series: What's new

Media experience on Android Auto

Google's Android Auto may soon let users cast media directly to car display

Google Gemini, ChatGPT Atlast, Copilot, Perplexity Comet

Year-ender 2025: How agentic AI quietly took over phones, PCs and browsers

ChatGPT Atlas AI browser

OpenAI says AI browsers may never be safe from prompt injection: What it is

Google Photos reverse changes

Google brings face shortcuts back to search in Photos app: How it works

Topics : Tech News Google gmail Realme India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 25 2025 | 8:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Holiday TodayKarnataka Bus AccidentAravalli Mining BanIMD Weather Forecast TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayDelhi Traffic Advisory on ChristmasUnnao Rape CaseAir Chief Marshal AP Singh Egypt VisitDelhi AQI TodayPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon