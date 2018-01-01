ACC Ltd.
|BSE: 500410
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: ACC
|ISIN Code: INE012A01025
|BSE LIVE 14:06 | 12 Mar
|1527.00
|
-7.10
(-0.46%)
|
OPEN
1535.00
|
HIGH
1539.10
|
LOW
1522.45
|NSE LIVE 13:51 | 12 Mar
|1524.15
|
-7.70
(-0.50%)
|
OPEN
1536.70
|
HIGH
1540.20
|
LOW
1521.00
About ACC Ltd.
ACC Ltd is India's foremost manufacturer of cement and concrete. The company is engaged in the manufacture of cement and ready-mixed concrete. They manufacture a range of portland cement for general construction and special applications. In addition, they also offer two products namely, bulk cement and ready mix concrete. The company's operations are spread throughout the country with 16 moder...> More
ACC Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|28,676
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|48.75
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|31.32
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|110.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|25 Jul 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|1.70
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|498.72
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|3.06
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|3494.24
|2697.3
|29.55
|Other Income
|49.09
|35.91
|36.7
|Total Income
|3543.33
|2733.21
|29.64
|Total Expenses
|3051.25
|2448.69
|24.61
|Operating Profit
|492.08
|284.52
|72.95
|Net Profit
|205.69
|90.92
|126.23
|Equity Capital
|187.99
|187.99
|-
ACC Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|UltraTech Cem.
|4118.35
|0.86
|113094.00
|Shree Cement
|16000.00
|-0.15
|55744.00
|Ambuja Cem.
|233.60
|-0.64
|46384.78
|ACC
|1527.00
|-0.46
|28675.53
|Dalmia Bhar.
|2795.20
|2.06
|24919.21
|The Ramco Cement
|730.00
|0.63
|17198.80
|Century Textiles
|1181.00
|4.28
|13191.77
ACC Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-4.81%
|-6.71%
|-0.11%
|-0.94%
|1 Month
|-7.52%
|-8.24%
|-1.73%
|-0.91%
|3 Month
|-10.67%
|-12.75%
|1.45%
|0.91%
|6 Month
|-17.36%
|-14.91%
|4.82%
|4.28%
|1 Year
|8.97%
|8.72%
|16.45%
|16.05%
|3 Year
|-7.32%
|-8.19%
|16.52%
|18.30%
ACC Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|1522.45
|
|1539.10
|Week Low/High
|1522.45
|
|1631.00
|Month Low/High
|1522.45
|
|1687.00
|YEAR Low/High
|1381.50
|
|1869.00
|All TIME Low/High
|4.91
|
|1869.00
