ACC Ltd.

BSE: 500410 Sector: Industrials
NSE: ACC ISIN Code: INE012A01025
BSE LIVE 14:06 | 12 Mar 1527.00 -7.10
(-0.46%)
OPEN

1535.00

 HIGH

1539.10

 LOW

1522.45
NSE LIVE 13:51 | 12 Mar 1524.15 -7.70
(-0.50%)
OPEN

1536.70

 HIGH

1540.20

 LOW

1521.00
About ACC Ltd.

ACC Ltd

ACC Ltd is India's foremost manufacturer of cement and concrete. The company is engaged in the manufacture of cement and ready-mixed concrete. They manufacture a range of portland cement for general construction and special applications. In addition, they also offer two products namely, bulk cement and ready mix concrete. The company's operations are spread throughout the country with 16 moder...> More

ACC Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   28,676
EPS - TTM () [*S] 48.75
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 31.32
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   110.00
Latest Dividend Date 25 Jul 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 1.70
Book Value / Share () [*S] 498.72
P/B Ratio () [*S] 3.06
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

ACC Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 3494.24 2697.3 29.55
Other Income 49.09 35.91 36.7
Total Income 3543.33 2733.21 29.64
Total Expenses 3051.25 2448.69 24.61
Operating Profit 492.08 284.52 72.95
Net Profit 205.69 90.92 126.23
Equity Capital 187.99 187.99 -
ACC Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
UltraTech Cem. 4118.35 0.86 113094.00
Shree Cement 16000.00 -0.15 55744.00
Ambuja Cem. 233.60 -0.64 46384.78
ACC 1527.00 -0.46 28675.53
Dalmia Bhar. 2795.20 2.06 24919.21
The Ramco Cement 730.00 0.63 17198.80
Century Textiles 1181.00 4.28 13191.77
ACC Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 54.53
Banks/FIs 11.90
FIIs 13.53
Insurance 1.22
Mutual Funds 4.30
Indian Public 10.69
Custodians 0.00
Other 3.44
ACC Ltd - Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price Report
18/07 HDFC Securities Sell 1747 PDF IconDetails
18/07 Reliance Securities Hold 1747 PDF IconDetails
06/02 Motilal Oswal Neutral 1480 PDF IconDetails
24/10 Prabhudas Lilladher Accumulate 1562 PDF IconDetails
09/09 Motilal Oswal Neutral 1653 PDF IconDetails
ACC Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -4.81% -6.71% -0.11% -0.94%
1 Month -7.52% -8.24% -1.73% -0.91%
3 Month -10.67% -12.75% 1.45% 0.91%
6 Month -17.36% -14.91% 4.82% 4.28%
1 Year 8.97% 8.72% 16.45% 16.05%
3 Year -7.32% -8.19% 16.52% 18.30%

ACC Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 1522.45
1539.10
Week Low/High 1522.45
1631.00
Month Low/High 1522.45
1687.00
YEAR Low/High 1381.50
1869.00
All TIME Low/High 4.91
1869.00

