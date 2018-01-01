JUST IN
ADF Foods Ltd.

BSE: 519183 Sector: Agri and agri inputs
NSE: ADFFOODS ISIN Code: INE982B01019
BSE 15:45 | 12 Mar 224.20 2.25
(1.01%)
OPEN

223.10

 HIGH

229.75

 LOW

222.30
NSE LIVE 15:28 | 12 Mar 223.90 2.45
(1.11%)
OPEN

223.60

 HIGH

230.00

 LOW

223.15
OPEN 223.10
PREVIOUS CLOSE 221.95
VOLUME 71148
52-Week high 347.50
52-Week low 148.80
P/E 28.45
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 475
Buy Price 224.20
Buy Qty 200.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 223.10
CLOSE 221.95
VOLUME 71148
52-Week high 347.50
52-Week low 148.80
P/E 28.45
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 475
Buy Price 224.20
Buy Qty 200.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About ADF Foods Ltd.

ADF Foods Ltd

Incorporated on August 27,1990 American Dry Fruits Limited went public in Oct.'91. The company was promoted by Hariram Mewawala, Ramesh Thakkar and Kishore Thakkar. Mewawala has over 60 years of business experience and was instrumental in setting up American Dry Fruits Stores, a government-recognised export house. The company operates in the agro-based industry, manufacturing and processing a w...

ADF Foods Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   475
EPS - TTM () [*S] 7.88
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 28.45
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   25.00
Latest Dividend Date 14 Aug 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 1.13
Book Value / Share () [*S] 92.85
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.41
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

ADF Foods Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 43.29 50.38 -14.07
Other Income 0.23 2.5 -90.8
Total Income 43.52 52.88 -17.7
Total Expenses 35.08 44.87 -21.82
Operating Profit 8.44 8.01 5.37
Net Profit 4.44 3.4 30.59
Equity Capital 21.2 21.58 -
ADF Foods Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Sanwaria Consum. 15.75 -4.83 1159.36
Chamanlal Setia 138.00 -4.20 714.15
Vadilal Inds. 967.65 2.86 695.74
ADF Foods 224.20 1.01 475.30
Esteem Bio Org. 19.05 -1.04 473.58
T N Petro Prod. 50.60 -2.13 455.25
Eco Friendly 17.95 -1.91 444.62
ADF Foods Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 35.22
Banks/FIs 0.20
FIIs 3.32
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.02
Indian Public 31.75
Custodians 0.00
Other 29.49
ADF Foods Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -6.00% -7.57% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -11.38% -11.71% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -28.09% -28.47% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -0.27% -2.27% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 34.49% 36.40% 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year 262.49% 256.81% 17.24% 19.02%

ADF Foods Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 222.30
229.75
Week Low/High 218.50
243.00
Month Low/High 218.50
277.00
YEAR Low/High 148.80
348.00
All TIME Low/High 2.40
348.00

