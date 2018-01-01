ADF Foods Ltd

Incorporated on August 27,1990 American Dry Fruits Limited went public in Oct.'91. The company was promoted by Hariram Mewawala, Ramesh Thakkar and Kishore Thakkar. Mewawala has over 60 years of business experience and was instrumental in setting up American Dry Fruits Stores, a government-recognised export house. The company operates in the agro-based industry, manufacturing and processing a w...> More