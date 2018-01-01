ADF Foods Ltd.
|BSE: 519183
|Sector: Agri and agri inputs
|NSE: ADFFOODS
|ISIN Code: INE982B01019
|BSE 15:45 | 12 Mar
|224.20
|
2.25
(1.01%)
|
OPEN
223.10
|
HIGH
229.75
|
LOW
222.30
|NSE LIVE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|223.90
|
2.45
(1.11%)
|
OPEN
223.60
|
HIGH
230.00
|
LOW
223.15
|OPEN
|223.10
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|221.95
|VOLUME
|71148
|52-Week high
|347.50
|52-Week low
|148.80
|P/E
|28.45
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|475
|Buy Price
|224.20
|Buy Qty
|200.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|223.60
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|221.45
|VOLUME
|188429
|52-Week high
|347.00
|52-Week low
|149.00
|P/E
|28.45
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|475
|Buy Price
|223.90
|Buy Qty
|197.00
|Sell Price
|224.00
|Sell Qty
|1452.00
|OPEN
|223.10
|CLOSE
|221.95
|VOLUME
|71148
|52-Week high
|347.50
|52-Week low
|148.80
|P/E
|28.45
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|475
|Buy Price
|224.20
|Buy Qty
|200.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|223.60
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|221.45
|VOLUME
|188429
|52-Week high
|347.00
|52-Week low
|149.00
|P/E
|28.45
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|475.30
|Buy Price
|223.90
|Buy Qty
|197.00
|Sell Price
|224.00
|Sell Qty
|1452.00
About ADF Foods Ltd.
Incorporated on August 27,1990 American Dry Fruits Limited went public in Oct.'91. The company was promoted by Hariram Mewawala, Ramesh Thakkar and Kishore Thakkar. Mewawala has over 60 years of business experience and was instrumental in setting up American Dry Fruits Stores, a government-recognised export house. The company operates in the agro-based industry, manufacturing and processing a w...> More
ADF Foods Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|475
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|7.88
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|28.45
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|25.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|14 Aug 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|1.13
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|92.85
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|2.41
Announcement
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication
-
-
Re-Submission Of Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter & Nine Months Ended 31St December2017
-
-
Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter & Nine Months Ended 31St December 2017.
-
Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter & Nine Months Ended 31St December 2017
ADF Foods Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|43.29
|50.38
|-14.07
|Other Income
|0.23
|2.5
|-90.8
|Total Income
|43.52
|52.88
|-17.7
|Total Expenses
|35.08
|44.87
|-21.82
|Operating Profit
|8.44
|8.01
|5.37
|Net Profit
|4.44
|3.4
|30.59
|Equity Capital
|21.2
|21.58
|-
ADF Foods Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Sanwaria Consum.
|15.75
|-4.83
|1159.36
|Chamanlal Setia
|138.00
|-4.20
|714.15
|Vadilal Inds.
|967.65
|2.86
|695.74
|ADF Foods
|224.20
|1.01
|475.30
|Esteem Bio Org.
|19.05
|-1.04
|473.58
|T N Petro Prod.
|50.60
|-2.13
|455.25
|Eco Friendly
|17.95
|-1.91
|444.62
ADF Foods Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
ADF Foods Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-6.00%
|-7.57%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-11.38%
|-11.71%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-28.09%
|-28.47%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-0.27%
|-2.27%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|34.49%
|36.40%
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|262.49%
|256.81%
|17.24%
|19.02%
ADF Foods Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|222.30
|
|229.75
|Week Low/High
|218.50
|
|243.00
|Month Low/High
|218.50
|
|277.00
|YEAR Low/High
|148.80
|
|348.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.40
|
|348.00
Quick Links for ADF Foods:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices