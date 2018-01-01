JUST IN
Ajanta Pharma Ltd.

BSE: 532331 Sector: Health care
NSE: AJANTPHARM ISIN Code: INE031B01049
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 1352.60 30.60
(2.31%)
OPEN

1330.00

 HIGH

1370.20

 LOW

1323.00
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 1353.20 31.55
(2.39%)
OPEN

1334.90

 HIGH

1368.00

 LOW

1323.00
OPEN 1330.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 1322.00
VOLUME 10964
52-Week high 1870.00
52-Week low 1106.00
P/E 26.05
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 11,903
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Ajanta Pharma Ltd.

Ajanta Pharma Ltd

Ajanta Pharma is a specialty pharmaceutical company engaged in development manufacture and marketing of quality finished dosages in domestic and international markets. Committed to Serve Health Care Needs Worldwide. The company produces a comprehensive range of specialty products targeting different therapeutic segments for treatment of patients customised to each market the company is present in....> More

Ajanta Pharma Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   11,903
EPS - TTM () [*S] 51.92
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 26.05
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   350.00
Latest Dividend Date 23 Mar 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.98
Book Value / Share () [*S] 191.87
P/B Ratio () [*S] 7.05
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

Ajanta Pharma Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 587.05 533.11 10.12
Other Income 15.15 19.19 -21.05
Total Income 602.2 552.3 9.03
Total Expenses 389.55 355.67 9.53
Operating Profit 212.65 196.63 8.15
Net Profit 147.47 142.6 3.42
Equity Capital 17.69 17.69 -
Ajanta Pharma Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Natco Pharma 729.55 1.18 13460.20
Jubilant Life 804.35 0.99 12813.30
Abbott India 5626.70 -0.16 11956.74
Ajanta Pharma 1352.60 2.31 11902.88
Sanofi India 5080.05 0.72 11699.36
Syngene Intl. 578.50 0.43 11570.00
ERIS Lifescience 816.00 3.96 11220.00
Ajanta Pharma Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 70.70
Banks/FIs 0.18
FIIs 12.70
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 5.60
Indian Public 9.36
Custodians 0.00
Other 1.30
Ajanta Pharma Ltd - Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price Report
28/01 Equirus Securities Buy 1493 PDF IconDetails
22/01 Equirus Securities Buy 1533 PDF IconDetails
03/05 Motilal Oswal Buy 1658 PDF IconDetails
Ajanta Pharma Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -1.19% -3.21% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -5.08% -4.47% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -7.42% -6.40% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 13.68% 13.48% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -20.78% -21.15% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 3.14% 13.68% 17.24% 19.01%

Ajanta Pharma Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 1323.00
1370.20
Week Low/High 1313.45
1396.00
Month Low/High 1312.10
1450.00
YEAR Low/High 1106.00
1870.00
All TIME Low/High 2.82
2150.00

Quick Links for Ajanta Pharma: