Ajanta Pharma Ltd.
|BSE: 532331
|Sector: Health care
|NSE: AJANTPHARM
|ISIN Code: INE031B01049
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|1352.60
|
30.60
(2.31%)
|
OPEN
1330.00
|
HIGH
1370.20
|
LOW
1323.00
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|1353.20
|
31.55
(2.39%)
|
OPEN
1334.90
|
HIGH
1368.00
|
LOW
1323.00
|OPEN
|1330.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1322.00
|VOLUME
|10964
|52-Week high
|1870.00
|52-Week low
|1106.00
|P/E
|26.05
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|11,903
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|1334.90
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1321.65
|VOLUME
|119068
|52-Week high
|1852.95
|52-Week low
|1120.05
|P/E
|26.05
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|11,903
|Buy Price
|1359.45
|Buy Qty
|15.00
|Sell Price
|1363.00
|Sell Qty
|416.00
About Ajanta Pharma Ltd.
Ajanta Pharma is a specialty pharmaceutical company engaged in development manufacture and marketing of quality finished dosages in domestic and international markets. Committed to Serve Health Care Needs Worldwide. The company produces a comprehensive range of specialty products targeting different therapeutic segments for treatment of patients customised to each market the company is present in....> More
Ajanta Pharma Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|11,903
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|51.92
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|26.05
|Face Value
|()
|2
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|350.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|23 Mar 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.98
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|191.87
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|7.05
News
-
-
Nifty Bank to lead in ongoing rally in short term: Devang Shah
-
Nifty outlook and technical calls for today's trade by Devang Shah
-
-
Intraday support for Nifty seen at seen at 10,070: Prabhudas Lilladher
Announcement
-
Disclosures under Reg. 31(1) and 31(2) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
-
-
-
Disclosures under Reg. 31(1) and 31(2) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
-
-
Ajanta Pharma Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|587.05
|533.11
|10.12
|Other Income
|15.15
|19.19
|-21.05
|Total Income
|602.2
|552.3
|9.03
|Total Expenses
|389.55
|355.67
|9.53
|Operating Profit
|212.65
|196.63
|8.15
|Net Profit
|147.47
|142.6
|3.42
|Equity Capital
|17.69
|17.69
|-
Ajanta Pharma Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Natco Pharma
|729.55
|1.18
|13460.20
|Jubilant Life
|804.35
|0.99
|12813.30
|Abbott India
|5626.70
|-0.16
|11956.74
|Ajanta Pharma
|1352.60
|2.31
|11902.88
|Sanofi India
|5080.05
|0.72
|11699.36
|Syngene Intl.
|578.50
|0.43
|11570.00
|ERIS Lifescience
|816.00
|3.96
|11220.00
Ajanta Pharma Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Ajanta Pharma Ltd - Research Reports
|Date
|Broker
|Action
|Price
|Report
|28/01
|Equirus Securities
|Buy
|1493
|Details
|22/01
|Equirus Securities
|Buy
|1533
|Details
|03/05
|Motilal Oswal
|Buy
|1658
|Details
Ajanta Pharma Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-1.19%
|-3.21%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-5.08%
|-4.47%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-7.42%
|-6.40%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|13.68%
|13.48%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-20.78%
|-21.15%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|3.14%
|13.68%
|17.24%
|19.01%
Ajanta Pharma Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|1323.00
|
|1370.20
|Week Low/High
|1313.45
|
|1396.00
|Month Low/High
|1312.10
|
|1450.00
|YEAR Low/High
|1106.00
|
|1870.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.82
|
|2150.00
