Alufluoride Ltd.

BSE: 524634 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE058F01019
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 107.70 -0.95
(-0.87%)
OPEN

109.00

 HIGH

109.80

 LOW

105.05
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Alufluoride Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Alufluoride Ltd.

Alufluoride Ltd

Alufluoride was incorporated as a private limited company in Nov.'84 and subsequently converted into a public limited in Oct.'92. It was promoted by V S Prasad and K Ramachandra Reddy. The company has set up a plant manufacturing 3500 tpa of aluminium flourideat Visakhapatnam, AP with the technical know-how from Navin Fluorine Industries (NFL), a division of Mafatlal fine spinning and manufact...> More

Alufluoride Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   75
EPS - TTM () [*S] 7.62
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 14.13
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 39.06
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.76
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Alufluoride Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 11.09 11.35 -2.29
Other Income 0.13 1.47 -91.16
Total Income 11.22 12.83 -12.55
Total Expenses 9.29 10.41 -10.76
Operating Profit 1.92 2.41 -20.33
Net Profit 1.31 1.89 -30.69
Equity Capital 7 -
Alufluoride Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Punjab Alkalies 29.85 3.11 81.01
Alkali Metals 78.75 2.67 80.17
India Gelatine 107.80 -4.01 76.43
Alufluoride 107.70 -0.87 75.39
Sterling Biotech 2.76 -4.83 75.13
Archit Organosys 42.50 -1.05 64.01
Jaysynth Dyestuf 70.65 0.93 61.47
Alufluoride Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 53.08
Banks/FIs 1.43
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 39.24
Custodians 0.00
Other 6.25
Alufluoride Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -5.98% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -7.91% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -22.46% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 34.21% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 66.72% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 669.29% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Alufluoride Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 105.05
109.80
Week Low/High 105.05
117.00
Month Low/High 105.05
123.00
YEAR Low/High 46.00
151.00
All TIME Low/High 0.25
151.00

