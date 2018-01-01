Alufluoride Ltd.
|BSE: 524634
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE058F01019
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|107.70
|
-0.95
(-0.87%)
|
OPEN
109.00
|
HIGH
109.80
|
LOW
105.05
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Alufluoride Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|109.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|108.65
|VOLUME
|10466
|52-Week high
|150.80
|52-Week low
|46.00
|P/E
|14.13
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|75
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Alufluoride Ltd.
Alufluoride was incorporated as a private limited company in Nov.'84 and subsequently converted into a public limited in Oct.'92. It was promoted by V S Prasad and K Ramachandra Reddy. The company has set up a plant manufacturing 3500 tpa of aluminium flourideat Visakhapatnam, AP with the technical know-how from Navin Fluorine Industries (NFL), a division of Mafatlal fine spinning and manufact...> More
Alufluoride Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|75
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|7.62
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|14.13
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|39.06
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|2.76
Announcement
-
Limited Review Report For The Quarter Ended 31 December 2017
-
-
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended December 31 2017.
-
-
Alufluoride Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|11.09
|11.35
|-2.29
|Other Income
|0.13
|1.47
|-91.16
|Total Income
|11.22
|12.83
|-12.55
|Total Expenses
|9.29
|10.41
|-10.76
|Operating Profit
|1.92
|2.41
|-20.33
|Net Profit
|1.31
|1.89
|-30.69
|Equity Capital
|7
|-
Alufluoride Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Punjab Alkalies
|29.85
|3.11
|81.01
|Alkali Metals
|78.75
|2.67
|80.17
|India Gelatine
|107.80
|-4.01
|76.43
|Alufluoride
|107.70
|-0.87
|75.39
|Sterling Biotech
|2.76
|-4.83
|75.13
|Archit Organosys
|42.50
|-1.05
|64.01
|Jaysynth Dyestuf
|70.65
|0.93
|61.47
Alufluoride Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Alufluoride Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-5.98%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-7.91%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-22.46%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|34.21%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|66.72%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|669.29%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Alufluoride Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|105.05
|
|109.80
|Week Low/High
|105.05
|
|117.00
|Month Low/High
|105.05
|
|123.00
|YEAR Low/High
|46.00
|
|151.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.25
|
|151.00
