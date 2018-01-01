Apar Industries Ltd

Apar Industries (AIL) formerly known as Gujarat Apar Polymers was Promoted by Apar, the flagship company of the Apar group, along with the Gujarat Industrial Investment Corporation (GIIC), AIL manufactures NBR (nitrile rubber) and latex. It has a 6250-tpa facility for NBR, a special oil-resistant synthetic rubber with good abrasion- and water-resistance. NBR is used in the manufacture of oil w...> More