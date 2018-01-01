Apar Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 532259
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: APARINDS
|ISIN Code: INE372A01015
|BSE 15:46 | 12 Mar
|752.25
|
-8.15
(-1.07%)
|
OPEN
758.45
|
HIGH
760.00
|
LOW
741.05
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|753.80
|
-7.50
(-0.99%)
|
OPEN
761.30
|
HIGH
766.45
|
LOW
741.95
About Apar Industries Ltd.
Apar Industries (AIL) formerly known as Gujarat Apar Polymers was Promoted by Apar, the flagship company of the Apar group, along with the Gujarat Industrial Investment Corporation (GIIC), AIL manufactures NBR (nitrile rubber) and latex. It has a 6250-tpa facility for NBR, a special oil-resistant synthetic rubber with good abrasion- and water-resistance. NBR is used in the manufacture of oil w...> More
Apar Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|2,879
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|40.84
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|18.42
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|100.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|01 Aug 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|1.32
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|250.21
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|3.01
Apar Industries Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|1498.87
|1147.93
|30.57
|Other Income
|3.35
|2.03
|65.02
|Total Income
|1502.22
|1149.96
|30.63
|Total Expenses
|1401.34
|1041.19
|34.59
|Operating Profit
|100.88
|108.77
|-7.25
|Net Profit
|39.54
|43.39
|-8.87
|Equity Capital
|38.27
|38.5
|-
Apar Industries Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|CG Power & Indu.
|80.65
|3.13
|5054.74
|Techno Elec.
|355.55
|-1.08
|4007.05
|Triveni Turbine
|112.40
|-1.01
|3709.20
|Apar Inds.
|752.25
|-1.07
|2878.86
|Inox Wind
|120.65
|0.50
|2677.46
|Schneider Elect.
|109.50
|-0.45
|2618.14
|Igarashi Motors
|801.25
|0.26
|2452.63
Apar Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Apar Industries Ltd - Research Reports
|Date
|Broker
|Action
|Price
|Report
|06/06
|Centrum Broking
|Hold
|781
|Details
|17/04
|Centrum Broking
|Hold
|784
|Details
|10/08
|Dynamic Levels
|Buy
|550
|Details
Apar Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-3.87%
|-3.84%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-4.90%
|-1.79%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-5.35%
|-2.00%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-5.11%
|-4.15%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|1.43%
|1.34%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|103.26%
|104.53%
|17.24%
|19.01%
Apar Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|741.05
|
|760.00
|Week Low/High
|741.05
|
|786.00
|Month Low/High
|741.05
|
|813.00
|YEAR Low/High
|684.05
|
|909.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.40
|
|909.00
