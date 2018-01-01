JUST IN
Apar Industries Ltd.

BSE: 532259 Sector: Engineering
NSE: APARINDS ISIN Code: INE372A01015
BSE 15:46 | 12 Mar 752.25 -8.15
(-1.07%)
OPEN

758.45

 HIGH

760.00

 LOW

741.05
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 753.80 -7.50
(-0.99%)
OPEN

761.30

 HIGH

766.45

 LOW

741.95
About Apar Industries Ltd.

Apar Industries Ltd

Apar Industries (AIL) formerly known as Gujarat Apar Polymers was Promoted by Apar, the flagship company of the Apar group, along with the Gujarat Industrial Investment Corporation (GIIC), AIL manufactures NBR (nitrile rubber) and latex. It has a 6250-tpa facility for NBR, a special oil-resistant synthetic rubber with good abrasion- and water-resistance. NBR is used in the manufacture of oil w...> More

Apar Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   2,879
EPS - TTM () [*S] 40.84
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 18.42
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   100.00
Latest Dividend Date 01 Aug 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 1.32
Book Value / Share () [*S] 250.21
P/B Ratio () [*S] 3.01
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Apar Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 1498.87 1147.93 30.57
Other Income 3.35 2.03 65.02
Total Income 1502.22 1149.96 30.63
Total Expenses 1401.34 1041.19 34.59
Operating Profit 100.88 108.77 -7.25
Net Profit 39.54 43.39 -8.87
Equity Capital 38.27 38.5 -
> More on Apar Industries Ltd Financials Results

Apar Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
CG Power & Indu. 80.65 3.13 5054.74
Techno Elec. 355.55 -1.08 4007.05
Triveni Turbine 112.40 -1.01 3709.20
Apar Inds. 752.25 -1.07 2878.86
Inox Wind 120.65 0.50 2677.46
Schneider Elect. 109.50 -0.45 2618.14
Igarashi Motors 801.25 0.26 2452.63
> More on Apar Industries Ltd Peer Group

Apar Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 57.96
Banks/FIs 0.13
FIIs 7.53
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 20.53
Indian Public 8.99
Custodians 0.00
Other 4.73
> More on Apar Industries Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Apar Industries Ltd - Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price Report
06/06 Centrum Broking Hold 781 PDF IconDetails
17/04 Centrum Broking Hold 784 PDF IconDetails
10/08 Dynamic Levels Buy 550 PDF IconDetails
> More on Apar Industries Ltd Research Reports

Apar Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -3.87% -3.84% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -4.90% -1.79% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -5.35% -2.00% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -5.11% -4.15% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 1.43% 1.34% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 103.26% 104.53% 17.24% 19.01%

Apar Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 741.05
760.00
Week Low/High 741.05
786.00
Month Low/High 741.05
813.00
YEAR Low/High 684.05
909.00
All TIME Low/High 2.40
909.00

