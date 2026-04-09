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Dhurandhar 2 OTT release timeline: When, where to stream the spy thriller

After its March 19 release, Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 continues to perform well in theatres. While there is speculation about its OTT release, no official announcement has been made yet

Dhurundhar 2 OTT release

Dhurundhar 2 OTT release date: when dhurandhar 2 will come on ott

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 09 2026 | 1:44 PM IST

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Dhurandhar 2 OTT release date: Directed by Aditya Dhar, the explosive two-part franchise Dhurandhar is currently the talk of the town. Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge has not only shattered several box office records but also set new benchmarks that may take time to surpass. The film was released on March 19, 2026, coinciding with major festivals like Eid, Ugadi, Navreh, and Navroz.
 
The film has earned approximately Rs 1,653.67 crore worldwide, placing it among the top 10 highest-grossing films of 2026. Its performance has also surpassed the domestic net collection of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, which stood at Rs 1,030.42 crore.
 

Dhurandhar 2 on OTT: When and where to watch 'online'?

According to media reports, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is expected to stream on JioHotstar after its theatrical run, while Part 1 was previously released on Netflix. The film’s strong box office performance has delayed its OTT debut, as it continues to draw audiences in theatres.
 
Typically, Bollywood films follow an eight-week theatrical window before moving to streaming platforms to ensure box office revenues remain unaffected. In line with this, trade insiders suggest the film could premiere online in the final week of May 2026 or the first week of June 2026, although no official announcement has been made so far. 

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OTT Journey of the spy thriller

A trade source informed Bollywood Hungama, “Netflix wanted to buy both instalments together at a sum of Rs. 175 crores prior to the release of the first part. But with immense faith in their product, Jio Studios waited for the first part release and secured a humongous deal of Rs. 150 crores for the second part alone. This is nearly double what Netflix paid to acquire the first part".
 
The source added, “The Rs. 150 crores received by Jio Studios is one of the biggest digital deals in the last few years, as OTT players have generally slowed down on the acquisition front. But the blockbuster success of Dhurandhar, aided by audience demand, has pushed the players to pay a premium.”

Dhurandhar 2 cast and plot

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the sequel to 2025’s Dhurandhar follows the story of Jaskirat Singh Rangi, also known as Hamza Ali Manzari, an undercover agent in Pakistan, played by Ranveer Singh. With a confirmed runtime of nearly 3 hours and 55 minutes (235 minutes), Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge ranks among the longest Indian films ever made.
 
The film features a stellar ensemble cast, including Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi, Sara Arjun, Arjun Rampal, and R. Madhavan. It was released on March 19, 2026, clashing at the box office with Pawan Kalyan’s Telugu film Ustaad Bhagat Singh. 
 

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Topics : Ranveer Singh OTT platforms OTT users Bollywood Indian film industry

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First Published: Apr 09 2026 | 1:14 PM IST

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