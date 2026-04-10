SEBA HSLC Results 2026: Assam State Board Class 10 results

Board officials have confirmed that the Secondary Education Board of Assam (SEBA) will release the HSLC (Class 10) Result 2026 on April 10, 2026. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has also stated that the results will be announced the same day. The result compilation process is complete, and the exact release time will be announced shortly.

The board chairman and the state education minister will unveil the results during a press conference, after which the SEBA HSLC Result 2026 link will be activated on the official websites—resultsassam.nic.in and sebaonline.org. Students can check their results using their roll number.

How to check & download Assam board class 10 results 2026?

Step 1. Visit the official SEBA website at sebaonline.org.

Step 2. Navigate to the Results section on the homepage.

Step 3. Click on the HSLC Result 2026 link.

Step 4. Enter your roll number and any other essential details.

Step 5. Submit your information to check your results.

Step 6. Download and save the online marksheet for later use.

How to Check Assam HSLC Result 2026 via SMS?

The Assam HSLC result 2026 can also be checked via SMS. To do this, students need to send their roll number in AS10RollNumber to 5207011 or 58888111 (Airtel, Idea, Jio, Vodafone) or SEBA18RollNumber to 57766 (BSNL).

Steps to check Assam HSLC Result 2026 via Digilocker?

Log in to your DigiLocker account.

Find "Board of Secondary Education, Assam" in the "Education" category.

Choose the "Class X Marksheet" option.

Fill in your Roll Number and Exam Year (2026).

Assam HSLC digital marksheet will be available on screen.

About the Assam HSLC Result 2026

The Assam HSLC exams 2026 were conducted across multiple centres in the state from February 10 to February 27. Over 4 lakh students appeared for the exam this year, making it one of the largest school-level tests in Assam.

SEBA is also expected to release district-wise data, the topper list, gender-wise performance, and the overall pass percentage, offering a comprehensive view of student performance across the state. The result will include key details such as:

Subject-wise marks

Total score

Division/grade

Qualifying status.

More about the Assam HSLC Result 2026

After the results are announced, students dissatisfied with their marks can apply for re-evaluation or rechecking of their answer sheets within a specified period. SEBA will also conduct compartment exams for those who fail in one or more subjects, giving them a second chance to pass without losing an academic year.

Students who clear the HSLC exam can register for Class 11 (Higher Secondary) in their preferred streams—Science, Commerce, or Arts—based on their scores and career goals. They are advised not to panic if official websites slow down due to heavy traffic and should try alternate sites or wait patiently.

It is also important to carefully verify all details on the marksheet. In case of any discrepancies, students should immediately contact SEBA officials or their school authorities.