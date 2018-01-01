Asian Paints Ltd.
|BSE: 500820
|Sector: Consumer
|NSE: ASIANPAINT
|ISIN Code: INE021A01026
|BSE LIVE 14:11 | 12 Mar
|1131.05
|
3.30
(0.29%)
|
OPEN
1134.15
|
HIGH
1134.15
|
LOW
1120.35
|NSE LIVE 13:57 | 12 Mar
|1130.45
|
1.35
(0.12%)
|
OPEN
1131.10
|
HIGH
1134.00
|
LOW
1120.00
About Asian Paints Ltd.
Asian Paints Ltd is India's largest paint company and Asia's third largest paint company. The company along with their subsidiaries has operations in 22 countries globally with 27 paint manufacturing facilities servicing consumers in 65 countries through Berger International SCIB Paints Apco Coatings and Taubmans. Asian Paints manufactures a wide range of paints for decorative and industrial use. ...> More
Asian Paints Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|108,490
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|19.23
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|58.82
|Face Value
|()
|1
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|265.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|31 Oct 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.91
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|72.57
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|15.59
News
-
Brighter year ahead: analysts expect 14-21% rise in paint stocks
-
Asian Paints Q3 net up 16% at Rs 5.67 bn on growth at international markets
-
Nifty outlook and top trading ideas from Prabhudas Lilladher
-
Nifty outlook and top trading calls for today's trade: Prabhudas Lilladher
-
Technical calls: Buy Pidilite Industries, Asian Paints, Kajaria Cements
Announcement
-
Disclosures under Reg. 31(1) and 31(2) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
-
Asian Paints Limited - Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call Updates
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
-
Disclosures under Reg. 31(1) and 31(2) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
-
Disclosures under Reg. 29(2) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
-
Asian Paints Limited - Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call Updates
Asian Paints Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|4260.52
|3857.09
|10.46
|Other Income
|66.18
|68.86
|-3.89
|Total Income
|4326.7
|3925.95
|10.21
|Total Expenses
|3369.34
|3100.07
|8.69
|Operating Profit
|957.36
|825.88
|15.92
|Net Profit
|567.21
|489.31
|15.92
|Equity Capital
|95.92
|95.92
|-
Asian Paints Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Asian Paints
|1131.05
|0.29
|108490.31
|Kansai Nerolac
|488.60
|0.95
|26330.65
|Berger Paints
|244.50
|-0.91
|23740.95
|Akzo Nobel
|1760.00
|0.18
|8212.16
Asian Paints Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Asian Paints Ltd - Research Reports
|Date
|Broker
|Action
|Price
|Report
|25/01
|Geojit Financial Services
|Buy
|1168
|Details
|24/01
|Prabhudas Lilladher
|Accumulate
|1177
|Details
|24/01
|Reliance Securities
|Buy
|1170
|Details
|26/07
|Reliance Securities
|Hold
|1150
|Details
|12/05
|Equirus Securities
|Reduce
|1166
|Details
Asian Paints Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|2.42%
|1.03%
|0.02%
|-0.95%
|1 Month
|-1.26%
|-0.03%
|-1.60%
|-0.92%
|3 Month
|1.12%
|-0.44%
|1.58%
|0.91%
|6 Month
|-9.89%
|-6.10%
|4.96%
|4.27%
|1 Year
|9.82%
|9.64%
|16.60%
|16.04%
|3 Year
|39.68%
|39.11%
|16.67%
|18.30%
Asian Paints Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|1120.35
|
|1134.15
|Week Low/High
|1088.00
|
|1138.00
|Month Low/High
|1088.00
|
|1155.00
|YEAR Low/High
|1007.00
|
|1261.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.68
|
|1261.00
