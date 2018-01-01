JUST IN
Asian Paints Ltd.

BSE: 500820 Sector: Consumer
NSE: ASIANPAINT ISIN Code: INE021A01026
BSE LIVE 14:11 | 12 Mar 1131.05 3.30
(0.29%)
OPEN

1134.15

 HIGH

1134.15

 LOW

1120.35
NSE LIVE 13:57 | 12 Mar 1130.45 1.35
(0.12%)
OPEN

1131.10

 HIGH

1134.00

 LOW

1120.00
About Asian Paints Ltd.

Asian Paints Ltd

Asian Paints Ltd is India's largest paint company and Asia's third largest paint company. The company along with their subsidiaries has operations in 22 countries globally with 27 paint manufacturing facilities servicing consumers in 65 countries through Berger International SCIB Paints Apco Coatings and Taubmans. Asian Paints manufactures a wide range of paints for decorative and industrial use. ...> More

Asian Paints Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   108,490
EPS - TTM () [*S] 19.23
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 58.82
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   265.00
Latest Dividend Date 31 Oct 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.91
Book Value / Share () [*S] 72.57
P/B Ratio () [*S] 15.59
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

Asian Paints Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 4260.52 3857.09 10.46
Other Income 66.18 68.86 -3.89
Total Income 4326.7 3925.95 10.21
Total Expenses 3369.34 3100.07 8.69
Operating Profit 957.36 825.88 15.92
Net Profit 567.21 489.31 15.92
Equity Capital 95.92 95.92 -
Asian Paints Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Asian Paints 1131.05 0.29 108490.31
Kansai Nerolac 488.60 0.95 26330.65
Berger Paints 244.50 -0.91 23740.95
Akzo Nobel 1760.00 0.18 8212.16
Asian Paints Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 52.79
Banks/FIs 0.13
FIIs 16.35
Insurance 7.46
Mutual Funds 2.34
Indian Public 12.56
Custodians 0.00
Other 8.25
Asian Paints Ltd - Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price Report
25/01 Geojit Financial Services Buy 1168 PDF IconDetails
24/01 Prabhudas Lilladher Accumulate 1177 PDF IconDetails
24/01 Reliance Securities Buy 1170 PDF IconDetails
26/07 Reliance Securities Hold 1150 PDF IconDetails
12/05 Equirus Securities Reduce 1166 PDF IconDetails
Asian Paints Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 2.42% 1.03% 0.02% -0.95%
1 Month -1.26% -0.03% -1.60% -0.92%
3 Month 1.12% -0.44% 1.58% 0.91%
6 Month -9.89% -6.10% 4.96% 4.27%
1 Year 9.82% 9.64% 16.60% 16.04%
3 Year 39.68% 39.11% 16.67% 18.30%

Asian Paints Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 1120.35
1134.15
Week Low/High 1088.00
1138.00
Month Low/High 1088.00
1155.00
YEAR Low/High 1007.00
1261.00
All TIME Low/High 1.68
1261.00

