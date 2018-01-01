Asian Paints Ltd

Asian Paints Ltd is India's largest paint company and Asia's third largest paint company. The company along with their subsidiaries has operations in 22 countries globally with 27 paint manufacturing facilities servicing consumers in 65 countries through Berger International SCIB Paints Apco Coatings and Taubmans. Asian Paints manufactures a wide range of paints for decorative and industrial use. ...> More