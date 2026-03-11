Two Indians dead, one missing after attacks on vessels in Gulf region: MEA

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Wednesday said two Indian nationals have died and one is missing after merchant vessels they were on came under attack, while some other Indians have been injured in the Gulf region amid conflict in West Asia.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the incidents involved Indian nationals working on merchant ships and that authorities are monitoring the situation.

He added that a few Indians injured in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region are currently receiving treatment. According to the MEA, Indian missions are in contact with those affected. "There have been reports of some casualties. We have two Indian nationals whom we have lost, and one is missing. These three Indian nationals died or are missing. It happened when they were on merchant vessels which came under attack," Jaiswal said.

"A few Indians who have suffered injuries in the GCC region are being treated. Our consulate is in touch with them," Jaiswal said.

He also referred to reports earlier in the day about an Indian national injured in Dubai. The Indian consulate is in contact with the individual and is monitoring his condition.

"Today, in the morning, you would have seen reports that the Indian National was injured in Dubai. This gentleman, our consulate is in touch with him. He is also receiving treatment at the hospital, and we are in regular touch with him to ensure his welfare and well-being," Jaiswal said.