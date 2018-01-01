Axis Bank Ltd.
|BSE: 532215
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: AXISBANK
|ISIN Code: INE238A01034
|BSE 15:49 | 12 Mar
|519.20
|
13.85
(2.74%)
|
OPEN
506.05
|
HIGH
521.40
|
LOW
506.00
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|519.20
|
13.85
(2.74%)
|
OPEN
510.60
|
HIGH
521.95
|
LOW
505.30
|OPEN
|506.05
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|505.35
|VOLUME
|226269
|52-Week high
|627.50
|52-Week low
|447.80
|P/E
|36.11
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|133,219
|Buy Price
|519.20
|Buy Qty
|306.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|510.60
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|505.35
|VOLUME
|5271560
|52-Week high
|627.60
|52-Week low
|447.50
|P/E
|36.11
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|133,219
|Buy Price
|518.50
|Buy Qty
|1376.00
|Sell Price
|518.55
|Sell Qty
|59.00
|OPEN
|506.05
|CLOSE
|505.35
|VOLUME
|226269
|52-Week high
|627.50
|52-Week low
|447.80
|P/E
|36.11
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|133,219
|Buy Price
|519.20
|Buy Qty
|306.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|510.60
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|505.35
|VOLUME
|5271560
|52-Week high
|627.60
|52-Week low
|447.50
|P/E
|36.11
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|133218.93
|Buy Price
|518.50
|Buy Qty
|1376.00
|Sell Price
|518.55
|Sell Qty
|59.00
About Axis Bank Ltd.
Axis Bank is the third largest private sector bank in India. The Bank operates in four segments namely treasury retail banking corporate/ wholesale banking and other banking business. The treasury operations include investments in sovereign and corporate debt equity and mutual funds trading operations derivative trading and foreign exchange operations on the account and for customers and central f...> More
Axis Bank Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|133,219
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|14.38
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|36.11
|Face Value
|()
|2
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|250.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|06 Jul 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|1.08
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|255.46
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|2.03
News
-
RBI imposes penalty of Rs 30 mn on Axis Bank and Rs 20 mn on IOB
-
M&A deals down 9% to $54.7 bn in 2017, telecom, tech grab lion's share
-
Turbo-charged Bulls take Nifty past 11k, Sensex past 36k on IMF forecast
-
Axis Bank Q3 profit up 25% to Rs 7.2 bn as net interest income grows
-
Announcement
-
Axis Bank Limited - Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call Updates
-
-
-
-
-
Axis Bank Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|11721.55
|11101
|5.59
|Other Income
|2593.08
|3400.21
|-23.74
|Total Income
|14314.63
|14501.21
|-1.29
|Total Expenses
|6281.84
|6889.51
|-8.82
|Operating Profit
|8032.79
|7611.7
|5.53
|Net Profit
|726.44
|579.57
|25.34
|Equity Capital
|512.82
|478.28
|-
Axis Bank Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|St Bk of India
|252.85
|-0.12
|218262.65
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|1100.60
|1.44
|209714.92
|ICICI Bank
|300.70
|2.73
|193220.80
|Axis Bank
|519.20
|2.74
|133218.93
|IndusInd Bank
|1733.55
|2.09
|104051.13
|Yes Bank
|311.45
|2.64
|71716.03
|Bank of Baroda
|132.25
|0.57
|30472.38
Axis Bank Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Axis Bank Ltd - Research Reports
Axis Bank Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-0.85%
|-1.25%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-7.75%
|-6.88%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-3.55%
|-4.29%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|4.77%
|5.10%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|0.71%
|0.54%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-11.22%
|-12.24%
|17.24%
|19.01%
Axis Bank Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|506.00
|
|521.40
|Week Low/High
|502.90
|
|530.00
|Month Low/High
|502.90
|
|568.00
|YEAR Low/High
|447.80
|
|628.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.46
|
|655.00
Quick Links for Axis Bank:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices