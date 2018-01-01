JUST IN
Axis Bank Ltd.

BSE: 532215 Sector: Financials
NSE: AXISBANK ISIN Code: INE238A01034
BSE 15:49 | 12 Mar 519.20 13.85
(2.74%)
OPEN

506.05

 HIGH

521.40

 LOW

506.00
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 519.20 13.85
(2.74%)
OPEN

510.60

 HIGH

521.95

 LOW

505.30
About Axis Bank Ltd.

Axis Bank Ltd

Axis Bank is the third largest private sector bank in India. The Bank operates in four segments namely treasury retail banking corporate/ wholesale banking and other banking business. The treasury operations include investments in sovereign and corporate debt equity and mutual funds trading operations derivative trading and foreign exchange operations on the account and for customers and central f...

Axis Bank Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   133,219
EPS - TTM () [*S] 14.38
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 36.11
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   250.00
Latest Dividend Date 06 Jul 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 1.08
Book Value / Share () [*S] 255.46
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.03
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

Axis Bank Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 11721.55 11101 5.59
Other Income 2593.08 3400.21 -23.74
Total Income 14314.63 14501.21 -1.29
Total Expenses 6281.84 6889.51 -8.82
Operating Profit 8032.79 7611.7 5.53
Net Profit 726.44 579.57 25.34
Equity Capital 512.82 478.28 -
Axis Bank Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
St Bk of India 252.85 -0.12 218262.65
Kotak Mah. Bank 1100.60 1.44 209714.92
ICICI Bank 300.70 2.73 193220.80
Axis Bank 519.20 2.74 133218.93
IndusInd Bank 1733.55 2.09 104051.13
Yes Bank 311.45 2.64 71716.03
Bank of Baroda 132.25 0.57 30472.38
Axis Bank Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 26.63
Banks/FIs 0.12
FIIs 45.64
Insurance 0.98
Mutual Funds 9.10
Indian Public 5.42
Custodians 5.03
Other 3.67
Axis Bank Ltd - Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price Report
24/01 Prabhudas Lilladher Buy 611 PDF IconDetails
24/01 Reliance Securities Buy 620 PDF IconDetails
26/07 Motilal Oswal Neutral 545 PDF IconDetails
26/07 Reliance Securities Buy 545 PDF IconDetails
27/04 Centrum Broking Hold 517 PDF IconDetails
Axis Bank Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -0.85% -1.25% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -7.75% -6.88% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -3.55% -4.29% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 4.77% 5.10% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 0.71% 0.54% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -11.22% -12.24% 17.24% 19.01%

Axis Bank Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 506.00
521.40
Week Low/High 502.90
530.00
Month Low/High 502.90
568.00
YEAR Low/High 447.80
628.00
All TIME Low/High 2.46
655.00

