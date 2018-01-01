You are here » Home
Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd.
|BSE: 500032
|Sector: Agri and agri inputs
|NSE: BAJAJHIND
|ISIN Code: INE306A01021
|
BSE
LIVE
13:45 | 12 Mar
|
9.61
|
-1.11
(-10.35%)
|
OPEN
10.99
|
HIGH
10.99
|
LOW
9.31
|
NSE
LIVE
13:30 | 12 Mar
|
9.50
|
-1.25
(-11.63%)
|
OPEN
10.80
|
HIGH
10.85
|
LOW
9.30
About Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd.
Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd
Bajaj Hindusthan Limited (BHL), a part of the 'Bajaj Group', is India's number one sugar and ethanol manufacturing company, headquartered at Mumbai (Maharashtra), India.It was incorporated in the year 1931 as a sugar and cement manufacturing company. The Company has ten sugar plants, which are all located in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh (UP). The ten plants have an aggregate sugarcan...
Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|1118.7
|670.18
|66.93
|Other Income
|38.37
|61.06
|-37.16
|Total Income
|1157.07
|731.24
|58.23
|Total Expenses
|1054.61
|512.99
|105.58
|Operating Profit
|102.46
|218.25
|-53.05
|Net Profit
|-148.77
|-36.63
|-306.14
|Equity Capital
|113.36
|113.36
| -
Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd - Peer Group
Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-21.36%
|-24.30%
|-0.10%
|-1.08%
|1 Month
|-31.55%
|-32.14%
|-1.71%
|-1.05%
|3 Month
|-34.40%
|-36.45%
|1.46%
|0.78%
|6 Month
|-34.76%
|-34.93%
|4.83%
|4.13%
|1 Year
|-32.23%
|-33.10%
|16.47%
|15.89%
|3 Year
|-43.64%
|-44.93%
|16.53%
|18.14%
Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|9.31
|
|10.99
|Week Low/High
|9.31
|
|13.00
|Month Low/High
|9.31
|
|15.00
|YEAR Low/High
|9.31
|
|19.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.77
|
|480.00
Quick Links for Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar: