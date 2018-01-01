JUST IN
Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd.

BSE: 500032 Sector: Agri and agri inputs
NSE: BAJAJHIND ISIN Code: INE306A01021
BSE LIVE 13:45 | 12 Mar 9.61 -1.11
(-10.35%)
OPEN

10.99

 HIGH

10.99

 LOW

9.31
NSE LIVE 13:30 | 12 Mar 9.50 -1.25
(-11.63%)
OPEN

10.80

 HIGH

10.85

 LOW

9.30
About Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd.

Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd

Bajaj Hindusthan Limited (BHL), a part of the 'Bajaj Group', is India's number one sugar and ethanol manufacturing company, headquartered at Mumbai (Maharashtra), India.It was incorporated in the year 1931 as a sugar and cement manufacturing company. The Company has ten sugar plants, which are all located in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh (UP). The ten plants have an aggregate sugarcan...

Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1,089
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   10.00
Latest Dividend Date 31 Jan 2013
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 33.79
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.28
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 1118.7 670.18 66.93
Other Income 38.37 61.06 -37.16
Total Income 1157.07 731.24 58.23
Total Expenses 1054.61 512.99 105.58
Operating Profit 102.46 218.25 -53.05
Net Profit -148.77 -36.63 -306.14
Equity Capital 113.36 113.36 -
Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Balrampur Chini 83.25 -2.06 1956.38
Sh.Renuka Sugar 15.50 -0.32 1465.06
Triven.Engg.Ind. 47.50 -0.31 1225.03
Bajaj Hindusthan 9.61 -10.35 1089.39
Dhampur Sugar 152.70 4.09 1013.78
Dalmia Bharat 75.15 -2.59 608.34
Dwarikesh Sugar 26.95 -4.09 507.47
Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 15.43
Banks/FIs 43.48
FIIs 4.49
Insurance 3.81
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 21.35
Custodians 0.16
Other 11.28
Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -21.36% -24.30% -0.10% -1.08%
1 Month -31.55% -32.14% -1.71% -1.05%
3 Month -34.40% -36.45% 1.46% 0.78%
6 Month -34.76% -34.93% 4.83% 4.13%
1 Year -32.23% -33.10% 16.47% 15.89%
3 Year -43.64% -44.93% 16.53% 18.14%

Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 9.31
10.99
Week Low/High 9.31
13.00
Month Low/High 9.31
15.00
YEAR Low/High 9.31
19.00
All TIME Low/High 1.77
480.00

