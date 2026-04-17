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Home / Education / News / JEE Main Session 2 Result to be released on April 20: Check details here

JEE Main Session 2 Result to be released on April 20: Check details here

JEE Mains: As per the official notice, NTA is set to release the JEE Main Session 2 result by April 20. The final answer keys are expected to be released before or along with the result announcement

JEE Main Session 2 Result

Jee mains result 2026 Date and Time

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 17 2026 | 5:05 PM IST

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JEE Main 2026 Result Date: According to the official announcement, the National Testing Agency (NTA) tentatively plans to announce the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026 Session 2 Paper 1 results on April 20, 2026. A normalisation process will be used, and for candidates who appeared in both sessions, the best score will be considered.
 
Once released, candidates can check and download their results from the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in, using their application number and password. The JEE Main cut-off refers to the minimum percentile required to qualify for JEE Advanced and participate in JoSAA counselling.
 
The JEE Main Session 2 examination was conducted on April 2, 4, 5, 6, 7, and 8, 2026, in computer-based mode. Around 11.23 lakh candidates appeared for the exams.
 

How to check JEE Mains Result 2026?

Step 1: Visit the official JEE Main website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
 
Step 2: Press on the link that says “JEE Main 2026 Result” or “View Scorecard” on the homepage.

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Step 3: Fill in your JEE Main application number, date of birth, and security pin on the result page.
 
Step 4: Click Submit, and your JEE Main 2026 result along with scores will diaplay on the screen.
 
Step 5: Check your qualifying cut-off marks and rank, then save a copy for later. 

Details mentioned on JEE Main 2026 Scorecard

- Candidate's name
 
- Roll number & application number
 
- Parents' details
 
- State code of eligibility
 
- Subject-wise marks percentile (Physics, Chemistry, Maths)
 
- Total marks and percentile score
 
- All India Rank (AIR)
 
- Category rank
 
- Qualifying status for JEE Advanced. 

What’s next after the JEE Mains Result 2026?

Candidates are likely to receive the final answer key and the JEE Advanced qualifying cut-off along with the Session 2 results. As per reports, the top 2.5 lakh candidates are expected to be eligible for JEE Advanced 2026, in line with the standard procedure followed by exam authorities.
 
Students applying to IITs, NITs, and other centrally funded technical institutes should keep a copy of their scorecard for counselling and admissions. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for updates, as NTA has not yet formally announced the exact release date. 
 

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Topics : JEE (Main) JEE Main exam JEE Mains

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First Published: Apr 17 2026 | 4:31 PM IST

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