Balasore Alloys Ltd.

BSE: 513142 Sector: Metals & Mining
NSE: ISPATALLOY ISIN Code: INE135A01024
BSE LIVE 15:29 | 12 Mar 60.30 -1.80
(-2.90%)
OPEN

62.40

 HIGH

63.50

 LOW

59.30
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Balasore Alloys Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 62.40
PREVIOUS CLOSE 62.10
VOLUME 479634
52-Week high 99.90
52-Week low 42.90
P/E 4.84
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 536
Buy Price 60.30
Buy Qty 180.00
Sell Price 60.90
Sell Qty 25.00
About Balasore Alloys Ltd.

Balasore Alloys Ltd

Balasore Alloys Ltd, formerly known as Ispat Alloys (IAL), a part of Ispat Group was incorporated on 31 May '84 as a public limited company and engaged in the business of manufacturing silicon and ferro alloys. In Dec.'87, it came out with a public issue of FCDs, aggregating Rs 99.99 cr to finance its expansion and to strengthen long-term resources. Group companies include P T Ispat Indo, Indon...> More

Balasore Alloys Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   536
EPS - TTM () [*S] 12.47
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 4.84
Face Value ()   5
Latest Dividend (%)   15.00
Latest Dividend Date 14 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 1.21
Book Value / Share () [*S] 68.86
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.88
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Balasore Alloys Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 317.6 266.89 19
Other Income 13.67 3.55 285.07
Total Income 331.27 270.44 22.49
Total Expenses 281.73 220.11 28
Operating Profit 49.54 50.33 -1.57
Net Profit 19.35 21.59 -10.38
Equity Capital 44.45 39.45 -
> More on Balasore Alloys Ltd Financials Results

Balasore Alloys Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Sandur Manganese 1140.05 3.65 997.54
Orissa Minerals 1621.00 -1.97 972.60
Ashapura Minech. 68.00 -0.37 591.60
Balasore Alloys 60.30 -2.90 536.07
Shirpur Gold 131.75 0.57 383.92
Dec.Gold Mines 34.50 -0.14 320.50
Indsil Hydro 174.50 -1.80 277.28
> More on Balasore Alloys Ltd Peer Group

Balasore Alloys Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 59.44
Banks/FIs 0.67
FIIs 1.91
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.02
Indian Public 30.71
Custodians 0.00
Other 7.26
> More on Balasore Alloys Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Balasore Alloys Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -10.33% NA 0.51% -0.26%
1 Month -25.92% NA -1.12% -0.23%
3 Month -30.33% NA 2.08% 1.61%
6 Month -12.10% NA 5.47% 4.99%
1 Year 1.09% NA 17.18% 16.85%
3 Year 272.22% NA 17.24% 19.12%

Balasore Alloys Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 59.30
63.50
Week Low/High 59.00
70.00
Month Low/High 59.00
82.00
YEAR Low/High 42.90
100.00
All TIME Low/High 0.40
117.00

