Balasore Alloys Ltd.
|BSE: 513142
|Sector: Metals & Mining
|NSE: ISPATALLOY
|ISIN Code: INE135A01024
|BSE LIVE 15:29 | 12 Mar
|60.30
|
-1.80
(-2.90%)
|
OPEN
62.40
|
HIGH
63.50
|
LOW
59.30
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Balasore Alloys Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|62.40
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|62.10
|VOLUME
|479634
|52-Week high
|99.90
|52-Week low
|42.90
|P/E
|4.84
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|536
|Buy Price
|60.30
|Buy Qty
|180.00
|Sell Price
|60.90
|Sell Qty
|25.00
About Balasore Alloys Ltd.
Balasore Alloys Ltd, formerly known as Ispat Alloys (IAL), a part of Ispat Group was incorporated on 31 May '84 as a public limited company and engaged in the business of manufacturing silicon and ferro alloys. In Dec.'87, it came out with a public issue of FCDs, aggregating Rs 99.99 cr to finance its expansion and to strengthen long-term resources.
Balasore Alloys Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|536
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|12.47
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|4.84
|Face Value
|()
|5
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|15.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|14 Sep 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|1.21
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|68.86
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.88
Balasore Alloys Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|317.6
|266.89
|19
|Other Income
|13.67
|3.55
|285.07
|Total Income
|331.27
|270.44
|22.49
|Total Expenses
|281.73
|220.11
|28
|Operating Profit
|49.54
|50.33
|-1.57
|Net Profit
|19.35
|21.59
|-10.38
|Equity Capital
|44.45
|39.45
|-
Balasore Alloys Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Sandur Manganese
|1140.05
|3.65
|997.54
|Orissa Minerals
|1621.00
|-1.97
|972.60
|Ashapura Minech.
|68.00
|-0.37
|591.60
|Balasore Alloys
|60.30
|-2.90
|536.07
|Shirpur Gold
|131.75
|0.57
|383.92
|Dec.Gold Mines
|34.50
|-0.14
|320.50
|Indsil Hydro
|174.50
|-1.80
|277.28
Balasore Alloys Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Balasore Alloys Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-10.33%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.26%
|1 Month
|-25.92%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.23%
|3 Month
|-30.33%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.61%
|6 Month
|-12.10%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.99%
|1 Year
|1.09%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.85%
|3 Year
|272.22%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.12%
Balasore Alloys Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|59.30
|
|63.50
|Week Low/High
|59.00
|
|70.00
|Month Low/High
|59.00
|
|82.00
|YEAR Low/High
|42.90
|
|100.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.40
|
|117.00
