Friday, January 02, 2026 | 05:03 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / No more fake Little Hearts: Delhi HC orders Amazon to delist products

No more fake Little Hearts: Delhi HC orders Amazon to delist products

The copies were being sold online under the name 'Little Hearts' and looked very similar to Britannia's original product

little hearts, britannia

Source: Company

Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 02 2026 | 5:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Delhi High Court directed several parties to refrain from making and selling biscuits that copy Britannia’s popular heart-shaped biscuit called Little Hearts. The court noted that the name and heart shape used by the sellers were the same as Britannia’s registered product.
 
The order was passed by Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora in a case filed by Britannia Industries Ltd.

Amazon asked to remove products

The court also directed online shopping platform Amazon to remove such products from its website. These biscuits were being sold online under the name 'Little Hearts' and looked very similar to Britannia’s original product.
 
 
In its order, the court restrained the defendants and all persons connected to them from using the name or heart shape of Little Hearts in any form. This includes manufacturing, selling, marketing, or advertising such biscuits. The court said they must not use any mark or shape that is identical or similar to Britannia’s registered trademarks.

What did Britannia say?

Britannia told the court last year that it found biscuits being sold on Amazon under the name Little Hearts by Shri Swastik Organics and other related persons. The online listings allegedly referred to Britannia Little Hearts and used images that copied Britannia’s original packaging.

Also Read

Iran

US intervention will create chaos in entire region: Iran official

Donald Trump, Trump

'Locked and loaded': Trump warns Iran over killings during protests

gynaecological checkups - deskjobs women

Why routine gynaecological checkups are essential for women with desk jobs

rabies vaccination pets

Can vaccinated pets still carry rabies? What pet parents must know

vitamin B12

These common medicines may trigger vitamin B12 deficiency, neurologist warns

 
According to Britannia, this could confuse customers and make them believe the products were genuine.
 
After examining the material, the court observed that the defendants had dishonestly adopted the name and shape. It said this showed a bad intention to take advantage of Britannia’s reputation and goodwill built over many years.

Britannia launched Little Hearts in 1993

Britannia told the court that it has used the Little Hearts name since 1988. It added that the company launched its special sugar-coated, heart-shaped biscuit in 1993.
 
The company said it owns registered trademark rights over both the name “Little Hearts” and the 3D shape of the biscuit.
 

More From This Section

Adani Group

Adani Total Gas slashes CNG, piped gas prices after PNGRB tariff reset

Bajaj Auto

Bajaj Auto reports 14% rise in total sales to 369,809 units in December

Maruti, Maruti Suzuki, Maruti Suzuki showroom

Maruti Suzuki clocks record annual production of 2.255 mn units in 2025

Cybercrime, Cyber crime

Cognizant hit with many US class-action lawsuits after TriZetto data breach

coal india, CIL, Coal Bhawan, coal India office

CIL allows direct participation of foreign coal buyers in e-auction

Topics : Britannia Britannia Industries BS Web Reports Delhi High Court

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 02 2026 | 4:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIDBI Bank ShareGold and Silver Price TodayUpcoming IPO in 2026Sensex Outlook 2026Cigarette Tax HikeAutism Myths and FactsModern Diagnostic IPOGate Admit Card 2026
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TRENDING NEWS
CALCULATORS
QUICK LINKS
TOP SECTIONS
Copyrights © 2026 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon