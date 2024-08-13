Business Standard
Nykaa Q1FY25 results: Net profit jumps to Rs 14 crore, revenue up 23%

Nykaa Q1FY25 results: Ebitda surged over 30% Rs 96 crore in April-June quarter compared to Rs 73 crore last year

fsn e-commerce nykaa

Barkha Mathur New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 4:31 PM IST

FSN E-Commerce Ventures, the operator of the Nykaa brand, on Tuesday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 13.64 crore for the April-June quarter of the financial year 2024-25 (Q1FY25), marking a 152 per cent increase from Rs 5.42 crore in the same period last year (Q1FY24), the company said in a regualtory filing submitted to the stock exchanges.

Revenue from operations for the quarter was reported at Rs 1,746.11 crore, up 23 per cent from Rs 1,421.82 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY24.

The Falguni Nayar-led company reported surge in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) of over 30 per cent in Q1 year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 96 crore compared to Rs 73 crore last year.

The company also informed the exchanges that it plans to buy an additional 39 per cent stake in Dot & Key Wellness for a total of Rs 265 crore and the acquisition is expected to be completed by September 30, 2024.
First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 4:31 PM IST

