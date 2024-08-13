Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Godrej Industries Q1 results: Profit up 81% at Rs 322 cr on higher income

Godrej Industries has presence in chemicals, estate management (real estate), finance & investments

Godrej

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 4:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Business conglomerate Godrej Industries Ltd on Tuesday reported an 81 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 322.49 crore for the April-June quarter of 2024, on higher income.
Its net profit stood at Rs 178.06 crore in the year-ago period.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Total income increased to Rs 5,259.41 crore in the April-June period of 2024-25 fiscal, from Rs 4,893.40 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing.
Godrej Industries has presence in chemicals, estate management (real estate), finance & investments.
On business performance of its subsidiaries, joint ventures and associate companies, Godrej Industries said the consolidated sales of Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL) stood at Rs 3,311 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal.
Godrej Properties' total Income grew to Rs 1,638 crore in April-June period of this fiscal, from Rs 1,315 crore in the year-ago period.

More From This Section

Patel Engineering Q1 results: Net profit jumps 26% to Rs 48.17 cr

Nykaa Q1FY25 results: Net profit jumps to Rs 14 crore, revenue up 23%

EaseMyTrip Planners Q1 results: Net profit rises 31% to Rs 33.93 cr

Hindalco Q1 result: PAT rises 25.3%, board appoints Ananya, Aryaman Birla

Shriram Life Insurances Q1 results: PAT at Rs 27 cr, AUM of Rs 11,841 cr

Godrej Agrovet's total income declined to Rs 2,360 crore in the period under review, from Rs 2,522 crore a year ago.
The revenue of the chemicals business rose to Rs 732 crore from Rs 726 crore.
According to the investor presentation, Godrej Industries has 23.7 per cent stake in Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL), 47.3 per cent stake in Godrej Properties, 64.9 per cent stake in Godrej Agrovet and 89.8 per cent stake in Godrej Capital.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Godrej Industries plans to raise up to Rs 3,000 cr, seeks shareholders' nod

Godrej Industries Group's family office divests 4.4% stake in Sobha

Godrej Industries shares zoom after promoters buy stake worth Rs 3,800 cr

Adi-Nadir family acquires 13% in Godrej Industries for Rs 3.8k crore

Share prices of Godrej Ind, Godrej Properties, Astec Lifesciences drop

Topics : Godrej Industries Q1 results Chemicals Real Estate

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 4:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayHar Ghar Tiranga 2024IPO listing todayOla Electric IPOLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market OutlookOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon