Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd.
|BSE: 500038
|Sector: Agri and agri inputs
|NSE: BALRAMCHIN
|ISIN Code: INE119A01028
|
BSE
LIVE
13:47 | 12 Mar
|
83.05
|
-1.95
(-2.29%)
|
OPEN
84.80
|
HIGH
85.05
|
LOW
79.90
|
NSE
LIVE
13:32 | 12 Mar
|
83.30
|
-1.80
(-2.12%)
|
OPEN
85.00
|
HIGH
85.05
|
LOW
79.70
About Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd.
Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd
Balrampur Chini Mills Limited (BCML), the company's history going back to four decades, it was started in 14th July of the year 1975 by taking over the operations of the erstwhile sugar factory of Balrampur Sugar Company Limited (Name changed to Balrampur Commercial Enterprises Limited) (BCEL) in East Uttar Pradesh. It is one of the largest integrated sugar manufacturing companies in India, its al...> More
Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|1001.91
|937.28
|6.9
|Other Income
|5.59
|9.69
|-42.31
|Total Income
|1007.5
|946.97
|6.39
|Total Expenses
|892.5
|690.99
|29.16
|Operating Profit
|115
|255.98
|-55.07
|Net Profit
|61.42
|175.2
|-64.94
|Equity Capital
|23.5
|24.5
| -
Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd - Peer Group
Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-22.71%
|-29.08%
|-0.12%
|-1.07%
|1 Month
|-31.81%
|-30.81%
|-1.73%
|-1.04%
|3 Month
|-44.09%
|-45.70%
|1.44%
|0.78%
|6 Month
|-52.49%
|-51.70%
|4.81%
|4.14%
|1 Year
|-44.98%
|-46.14%
|16.44%
|15.90%
|3 Year
|52.95%
|45.63%
|16.51%
|18.15%
Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|79.90
|
|85.05
|Week Low/High
|79.90
|
|115.00
|Month Low/High
|79.90
|
|123.00
|YEAR Low/High
|79.90
|
|183.00
|All TIME Low/High
|5.01
|
|205.00
