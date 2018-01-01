JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd

Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd.

BSE: 500038 Sector: Agri and agri inputs
NSE: BALRAMCHIN ISIN Code: INE119A01028
BSE LIVE 13:47 | 12 Mar 83.05 -1.95
(-2.29%)
OPEN

84.80

 HIGH

85.05

 LOW

79.90
NSE LIVE 13:32 | 12 Mar 83.30 -1.80
(-2.12%)
OPEN

85.00

 HIGH

85.05

 LOW

79.70
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 84.80
PREVIOUS CLOSE 85.00
VOLUME 767645
52-Week high 182.50
52-Week low 79.90
P/E 4.21
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1,952
Buy Price 83.10
Buy Qty 783.00
Sell Price 83.35
Sell Qty 392.00
OPEN 84.80
CLOSE 85.00
VOLUME 767645
52-Week high 182.50
52-Week low 79.90
P/E 4.21
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1,952
Buy Price 83.10
Buy Qty 783.00
Sell Price 83.35
Sell Qty 392.00

About Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd.

Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd

Balrampur Chini Mills Limited (BCML), the company's history going back to four decades, it was started in 14th July of the year 1975 by taking over the operations of the erstwhile sugar factory of Balrampur Sugar Company Limited (Name changed to Balrampur Commercial Enterprises Limited) (BCEL) in East Uttar Pradesh. It is one of the largest integrated sugar manufacturing companies in India, its al...> More

Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1,952
EPS - TTM () [*S] 19.75
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 4.21
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   250.00
Latest Dividend Date 09 Aug 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 4.29
Book Value / Share () [*S] 71.16
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.17
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 1001.91 937.28 6.9
Other Income 5.59 9.69 -42.31
Total Income 1007.5 946.97 6.39
Total Expenses 892.5 690.99 29.16
Operating Profit 115 255.98 -55.07
Net Profit 61.42 175.2 -64.94
Equity Capital 23.5 24.5 -
> More on Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd Financials Results

Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
EID Parry 297.50 -0.30 5265.75
Bannari Amm.Sug. 1600.00 -4.44 2006.40
Balrampur Chini 83.05 -2.29 1951.68
Sh.Renuka Sugar 15.40 -0.96 1455.61
Triven.Engg.Ind. 47.80 0.31 1232.76
Bajaj Hindusthan 9.58 -10.63 1085.99
> More on Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd Peer Group

Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 40.94
Banks/FIs 0.05
FIIs 23.20
Insurance 3.63
Mutual Funds 6.85
Indian Public 18.19
Custodians 0.00
Other 7.14
> More on Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -22.71% -29.08% -0.12% -1.07%
1 Month -31.81% -30.81% -1.73% -1.04%
3 Month -44.09% -45.70% 1.44% 0.78%
6 Month -52.49% -51.70% 4.81% 4.14%
1 Year -44.98% -46.14% 16.44% 15.90%
3 Year 52.95% 45.63% 16.51% 18.15%

Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 79.90
85.05
Week Low/High 79.90
115.00
Month Low/High 79.90
123.00
YEAR Low/High 79.90
183.00
All TIME Low/High 5.01
205.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Balrampur Chini Mills: