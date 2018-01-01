Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd

Balrampur Chini Mills Limited (BCML), the company's history going back to four decades, it was started in 14th July of the year 1975 by taking over the operations of the erstwhile sugar factory of Balrampur Sugar Company Limited (Name changed to Balrampur Commercial Enterprises Limited) (BCEL) in East Uttar Pradesh. It is one of the largest integrated sugar manufacturing companies in India, its al...> More