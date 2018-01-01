Bharat Seats Ltd

Bharat Seats (BSL) a joint venture between Maruti Udyog (MUL) and Indian entrepreneurs, it was promoted by the Relan family with MUL and Suzuki to manufacture car seats . Technical assistance is provided by Houwa Kogyo Co, Japan, the principal supplier of seats to Suzuki Motors Co, Japan. It was having its manufacturing facility at Gurgaon in Haryana. BSL, which is the pioneer in car seat manuf...> More