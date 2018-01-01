Bharat Seats Ltd.
|BSE: 523229
|Sector: Auto
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE415D01024
About Bharat Seats Ltd.
Bharat Seats (BSL) a joint venture between Maruti Udyog (MUL) and Indian entrepreneurs, it was promoted by the Relan family with MUL and Suzuki to manufacture car seats . Technical assistance is provided by Houwa Kogyo Co, Japan, the principal supplier of seats to Suzuki Motors Co, Japan. It was having its manufacturing facility at Gurgaon in Haryana. BSL, which is the pioneer in car seat manuf...> More
Bharat Seats Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|579
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|7.79
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|23.66
|Face Value
|()
|2
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|45.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|13 Sep 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.49
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|23.36
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|7.89
Bharat Seats Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|216.11
|202.35
|6.8
|Other Income
|0.83
|0.93
|-10.75
|Total Income
|216.94
|203.29
|6.71
|Total Expenses
|202.73
|193.74
|4.64
|Operating Profit
|14.21
|9.55
|48.8
|Net Profit
|5.84
|2.96
|97.3
|Equity Capital
|6.28
|6.28
|-
Bharat Seats Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Setco Automotive
|54.00
|-0.92
|721.44
|Amtek Auto
|26.15
|4.81
|649.17
|Hind.Composites
|412.05
|-0.76
|608.19
|Bharat Seats
|184.35
|0.00
|578.86
|Enkei Wheels
|375.35
|-0.64
|578.79
|Ucal Fuel Sys.
|252.95
|0.08
|559.27
|IST
|950.00
|0.92
|553.85
Bharat Seats Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Bharat Seats Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-0.49%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-21.29%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-20.42%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-7.71%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|188.72%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|474.30%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Bharat Seats Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|183.10
|
|190.00
|Week Low/High
|175.00
|
|199.00
|Month Low/High
|175.00
|
|241.00
|YEAR Low/High
|62.85
|
|274.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.90
|
|274.00
