Bharat Seats Ltd.

BSE: 523229 Sector: Auto
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE415D01024
About Bharat Seats Ltd.

Bharat Seats Ltd

Bharat Seats (BSL) a joint venture between Maruti Udyog (MUL) and Indian entrepreneurs, it was promoted by the Relan family with MUL and Suzuki to manufacture car seats . Technical assistance is provided by Houwa Kogyo Co, Japan, the principal supplier of seats to Suzuki Motors Co, Japan. It was having its manufacturing facility at Gurgaon in Haryana. BSL, which is the pioneer in car seat manuf...

Bharat Seats Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   579
EPS - TTM () [*S] 7.79
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 23.66
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   45.00
Latest Dividend Date 13 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.49
Book Value / Share () [*S] 23.36
P/B Ratio () [*S] 7.89
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Bharat Seats Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 216.11 202.35 6.8
Other Income 0.83 0.93 -10.75
Total Income 216.94 203.29 6.71
Total Expenses 202.73 193.74 4.64
Operating Profit 14.21 9.55 48.8
Net Profit 5.84 2.96 97.3
Equity Capital 6.28 6.28 -
> More on Bharat Seats Ltd Financials Results

Bharat Seats Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Setco Automotive 54.00 -0.92 721.44
Amtek Auto 26.15 4.81 649.17
Hind.Composites 412.05 -0.76 608.19
Bharat Seats 184.35 0.00 578.86
Enkei Wheels 375.35 -0.64 578.79
Ucal Fuel Sys. 252.95 0.08 559.27
IST 950.00 0.92 553.85
> More on Bharat Seats Ltd Peer Group

Bharat Seats Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 74.38
Banks/FIs 0.11
FIIs 0.25
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 19.74
Custodians 0.00
Other 5.39
> More on Bharat Seats Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Bharat Seats Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -0.49% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -21.29% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -20.42% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -7.71% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 188.72% NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year 474.30% NA 17.24% 19.02%

Bharat Seats Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 183.10
190.00
Week Low/High 175.00
199.00
Month Low/High 175.00
241.00
YEAR Low/High 62.85
274.00
All TIME Low/High 0.90
274.00

