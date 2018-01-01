Birla Corporation Ltd.
|BSE: 500335
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: BIRLACORPN
|ISIN Code: INE340A01012
|BSE LIVE 13:59 | 12 Mar
|810.00
|
6.05
(0.75%)
|
OPEN
813.00
|
HIGH
830.70
|
LOW
806.35
|NSE LIVE 13:41 | 12 Mar
|816.65
|
11.95
(1.49%)
|
OPEN
833.85
|
HIGH
834.00
|
LOW
807.80
About Birla Corporation Ltd.
Birla Corporation Limited (BCL) is the flagship Company of the M.P. Birla Group. Incorporated as Birla Jute Manufacturing Company Limited in the year 1919. The company has products ranging from cement to jute goods, PVC floor covering, as well as auto trims (jute felt-based car interiors manufactured with German technology). The Cement Division of Birla Corporation Limited has seven plants, having...> More
Birla Corporation Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|6,238
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|10.86
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|74.59
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|65.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|21 Jul 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.81
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|411.80
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.97
News
-
UltraTech takes fight for Binani Cement to NCLT after bid rejection
-
Birla Corp plans maiden national roll out of premium brand Perfect
-
Birla Corp registers volume growth 22%, consolidates position in UP, MP
-
Hindalco, Britannia, NBCC, TVS Motor, Dabur, D-Mart hit fresh record highs
-
Birla's takeover bid of Aleris hangs on Chinese firm Zhongwan's offer
Announcement
Birla Corporation Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|1389.32
|1076.53
|29.06
|Other Income
|14.11
|20.89
|-32.46
|Total Income
|1403.43
|1097.42
|27.88
|Total Expenses
|1250.6
|955.76
|30.85
|Operating Profit
|152.83
|141.66
|7.89
|Net Profit
|-21.84
|-41.29
|47.11
|Equity Capital
|77.01
|77.01
|-
Birla Corporation Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Century Textiles
|1183.20
|4.48
|13216.34
|OCL India
|1284.95
|3.55
|7311.37
|J K Cements
|995.00
|-1.15
|6958.04
|Birla Corpn.
|810.00
|0.75
|6237.81
|Prism Cement
|118.00
|1.81
|5939.65
|Star Cement
|118.25
|-0.13
|4957.04
|JK Lakshmi Cem.
|418.50
|0.29
|4924.91
Birla Corporation Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Birla Corporation Ltd - Research Reports
|Date
|Broker
|Action
|Price
|Report
|10/08
|Motilal Oswal
|Buy
|604
|Details
|06/05
|Motilal Oswal
|Buy
|401
|Details
Birla Corporation Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-8.06%
|-9.22%
|-0.05%
|-1.01%
|1 Month
|-19.40%
|-18.25%
|-1.66%
|-0.98%
|3 Month
|-26.59%
|-28.67%
|1.52%
|0.85%
|6 Month
|-16.63%
|-16.18%
|4.89%
|4.21%
|1 Year
|17.55%
|20.66%
|16.53%
|15.97%
|3 Year
|85.23%
|87.95%
|16.60%
|18.22%
Birla Corporation Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|806.35
|
|830.70
|Week Low/High
|800.00
|
|919.00
|Month Low/High
|800.00
|
|1015.00
|YEAR Low/High
|668.10
|
|1290.00
|All TIME Low/High
|11.00
|
|1290.00
