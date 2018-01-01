Birla Corporation Ltd

Birla Corporation Limited (BCL) is the flagship Company of the M.P. Birla Group. Incorporated as Birla Jute Manufacturing Company Limited in the year 1919. The company has products ranging from cement to jute goods, PVC floor covering, as well as auto trims (jute felt-based car interiors manufactured with German technology). The Cement Division of Birla Corporation Limited has seven plants, having...> More