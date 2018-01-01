JUST IN
Birla Corporation Ltd.

BSE: 500335 Sector: Industrials
NSE: BIRLACORPN ISIN Code: INE340A01012
BSE LIVE 13:59 | 12 Mar 810.00 6.05
(0.75%)
OPEN

813.00

 HIGH

830.70

 LOW

806.35
NSE LIVE 13:41 | 12 Mar 816.65 11.95
(1.49%)
OPEN

833.85

 HIGH

834.00

 LOW

807.80
About Birla Corporation Ltd.

Birla Corporation Ltd

Birla Corporation Limited (BCL) is the flagship Company of the M.P. Birla Group. Incorporated as Birla Jute Manufacturing Company Limited in the year 1919. The company has products ranging from cement to jute goods, PVC floor covering, as well as auto trims (jute felt-based car interiors manufactured with German technology). The Cement Division of Birla Corporation Limited has seven plants, having...> More

Birla Corporation Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   6,238
EPS - TTM () [*S] 10.86
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 74.59
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   65.00
Latest Dividend Date 21 Jul 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.81
Book Value / Share () [*S] 411.80
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.97
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

Birla Corporation Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 1389.32 1076.53 29.06
Other Income 14.11 20.89 -32.46
Total Income 1403.43 1097.42 27.88
Total Expenses 1250.6 955.76 30.85
Operating Profit 152.83 141.66 7.89
Net Profit -21.84 -41.29 47.11
Equity Capital 77.01 77.01 -
Birla Corporation Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Century Textiles 1183.20 4.48 13216.34
OCL India 1284.95 3.55 7311.37
J K Cements 995.00 -1.15 6958.04
Birla Corpn. 810.00 0.75 6237.81
Prism Cement 118.00 1.81 5939.65
Star Cement 118.25 -0.13 4957.04
JK Lakshmi Cem. 418.50 0.29 4924.91
Birla Corporation Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 62.90
Banks/FIs 0.04
FIIs 2.61
Insurance 3.86
Mutual Funds 10.36
Indian Public 11.27
Custodians 0.00
Other 8.97
Birla Corporation Ltd - Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price Report
10/08 Motilal Oswal Buy 604 PDF IconDetails
06/05 Motilal Oswal Buy 401 PDF IconDetails
Birla Corporation Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -8.06% -9.22% -0.05% -1.01%
1 Month -19.40% -18.25% -1.66% -0.98%
3 Month -26.59% -28.67% 1.52% 0.85%
6 Month -16.63% -16.18% 4.89% 4.21%
1 Year 17.55% 20.66% 16.53% 15.97%
3 Year 85.23% 87.95% 16.60% 18.22%

Birla Corporation Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 806.35
830.70
Week Low/High 800.00
919.00
Month Low/High 800.00
1015.00
YEAR Low/High 668.10
1290.00
All TIME Low/High 11.00
1290.00

