Black Rose Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 514183
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE761G01016
|
BSE
14:16 | 12 Mar
|
46.75
|
2.20
(4.94%)
|
OPEN
46.40
|
HIGH
46.75
|
LOW
45.00
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Black Rose Industries Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|46.40
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|44.55
|VOLUME
|5623
|52-Week high
|61.50
|52-Week low
|21.00
|P/E
|29.40
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|238
|Buy Price
|46.75
|Buy Qty
|990.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|46.40
|CLOSE
|44.55
|VOLUME
|5623
|52-Week high
|61.50
|52-Week low
|21.00
|P/E
|29.40
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|238
|Buy Price
|46.75
|Buy Qty
|990.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Black Rose Industries Ltd.
Black Rose Industries Ltd
xPromoted by Gattu Kedia and Manoj Raniwala of the Black Rose Group, Asia Fab is engaged in weaving and processing synthetic fabrics for exports to the European and middle-east countries.
The company set up a unit at Hatkanangale (Kolhapur district), Maharashtra, with an installed capacity of 500,000 mtr pm. To part-finance the project, the company came out with a public issue Apr.'92. The comp...> More
Black Rose Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Black Rose Industries Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Black Rose Industries Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|44.59
|44.39
|0.45
|Other Income
|0.11
|0.08
|37.5
|Total Income
|44.71
|44.47
|0.54
|Total Expenses
|38.82
|41.65
|-6.79
|Operating Profit
|5.89
|2.82
|108.87
|Net Profit
|3.7
|0.79
|368.35
|Equity Capital
|5.1
|5.1
| -
Black Rose Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-5.94%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.34%
|1 Month
|-3.61%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.31%
|3 Month
|15.86%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.53%
|6 Month
|63.46%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.91%
|1 Year
|74.77%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.76%
|3 Year
|152.70%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.03%
Black Rose Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|45.00
|
|46.75
|Week Low/High
|44.10
|
|51.00
|Month Low/High
|44.10
|
|56.00
|YEAR Low/High
|21.00
|
|62.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.05
|
|62.00
Quick Links for Black Rose Industries: