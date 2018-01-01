JUST IN
Black Rose Industries Ltd.

BSE: 514183 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE761G01016
BSE 14:16 | 12 Mar 46.75 2.20
(4.94%)
OPEN

46.40

 HIGH

46.75

 LOW

45.00
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Black Rose Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 46.40
PREVIOUS CLOSE 44.55
VOLUME 5623
52-Week high 61.50
52-Week low 21.00
P/E 29.40
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 238
Buy Price 46.75
Buy Qty 990.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Black Rose Industries Ltd.

Black Rose Industries Ltd

Promoted by Gattu Kedia and Manoj Raniwala of the Black Rose Group, Asia Fab is engaged in weaving and processing synthetic fabrics for exports to the European and middle-east countries. The company set up a unit at Hatkanangale (Kolhapur district), Maharashtra, with an installed capacity of 500,000 mtr pm. To part-finance the project, the company came out with a public issue Apr.'92.

Black Rose Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   238
EPS - TTM () [*S] 1.59
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 29.40
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   10.00
Latest Dividend Date 13 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.22
Book Value / Share () [*S] 5.65
P/B Ratio () [*S] 8.27
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Black Rose Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 44.59 44.39 0.45
Other Income 0.11 0.08 37.5
Total Income 44.71 44.47 0.54
Total Expenses 38.82 41.65 -6.79
Operating Profit 5.89 2.82 108.87
Net Profit 3.7 0.79 368.35
Equity Capital 5.1 5.1 -
Black Rose Industries Ltd Financials Results

Black Rose Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Loyal Textile 597.15 -0.03 287.83
Donear Inds. 53.55 -1.74 278.46
AYM Syntex 61.25 -1.76 240.35
Black Rose Indus 46.75 4.94 238.42
Lakshmi Mills 3333.10 -0.93 231.98
Pasupati Acrylon 24.75 -0.80 220.60
Ginni Filaments 31.05 1.14 219.37
Black Rose Industries Ltd Peer Group

Black Rose Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 75.00
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 20.49
Custodians 0.00
Other 4.51
Black Rose Industries Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Black Rose Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -5.94% NA 0.51% -0.34%
1 Month -3.61% NA -1.12% -0.31%
3 Month 15.86% NA 2.08% 1.53%
6 Month 63.46% NA 5.47% 4.91%
1 Year 74.77% NA 17.18% 16.76%
3 Year 152.70% NA 17.24% 19.03%

Black Rose Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 45.00
46.75
Week Low/High 44.10
51.00
Month Low/High 44.10
56.00
YEAR Low/High 21.00
62.00
All TIME Low/High 0.05
62.00

