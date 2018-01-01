Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd

Formed in 1863 as Burmah Trading Company by taking over the assets and rights in Burma of William Wallace, the company was renamed Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation to avoid being confused with a firm of a similar name. The corporation's activities are in tea, coffee, cardamom, cocoa, rubber and palm oil segments; manufacture of asbestos cement and concrete products, starch from tapioca; logging o...> More