Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd.

BSE: 501425 Sector: Agri and agri inputs
NSE: BBTC ISIN Code: INE050A01025
BSE LIVE 14:13 | 12 Mar 1355.35 10.75
(0.80%)
OPEN

1366.95

 HIGH

1372.00

 LOW

1347.60
NSE LIVE 13:58 | 12 Mar 1358.65 12.00
(0.89%)
OPEN

1373.00

 HIGH

1373.70

 LOW

1350.55
OPEN 1366.95
PREVIOUS CLOSE 1344.60
VOLUME 5002
52-Week high 1820.00
52-Week low 676.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 9,454
Buy Price 1354.65
Buy Qty 20.00
Sell Price 1357.40
Sell Qty 65.00
About Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd.

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd

Formed in 1863 as Burmah Trading Company by taking over the assets and rights in Burma of William Wallace, the company was renamed Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation to avoid being confused with a firm of a similar name. The corporation's activities are in tea, coffee, cardamom, cocoa, rubber and palm oil segments; manufacture of asbestos cement and concrete products, starch from tapioca; logging o...

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   9,454
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   50.00
Latest Dividend Date 20 Jul 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.07
Book Value / Share () [*S] 43.87
P/B Ratio () [*S] 30.89
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 49.91 64.7 -22.86
Other Income 17.89 19.84 -9.83
Total Income 67.8 84.54 -19.8
Total Expenses 58.97 67.98 -13.25
Operating Profit 8.83 16.56 -46.68
Net Profit -0.7 5.38 -113.01
Equity Capital 13.95 13.95 -
Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Tata Global 272.30 1.47 17184.85
Bombay Burmah 1355.35 0.80 9453.57
CCL Products 288.90 -0.09 3843.81
Tata Coffee 121.45 -0.98 2268.69
Mcleod Russel 153.10 -1.07 1675.83
Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 65.91
Banks/FIs 0.21
FIIs 4.49
Insurance 0.55
Mutual Funds 2.70
Indian Public 14.36
Custodians 0.00
Other 11.78
Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -4.24% -4.10% 0.02% -0.93%
1 Month -3.90% 3.48% -1.60% -0.90%
3 Month -8.23% -11.19% 1.58% 0.93%
6 Month 28.90% 30.98% 4.96% 4.29%
1 Year 76.41% 73.46% 16.61% 16.06%
3 Year 171.69% 169.65% 16.67% 18.32%

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 1347.60
1372.00
Week Low/High 1333.10
1449.00
Month Low/High 1319.00
1588.00
YEAR Low/High 676.00
1820.00
All TIME Low/High 5.75
1820.00

