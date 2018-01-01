You are here » Home
Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd.
|BSE: 501425
|Sector: Agri and agri inputs
|NSE: BBTC
|ISIN Code: INE050A01025
|
BSE
LIVE
14:13 | 12 Mar
|
1355.35
|
10.75
(0.80%)
|
OPEN
1366.95
|
HIGH
1372.00
|
LOW
1347.60
|
NSE
LIVE
13:58 | 12 Mar
|
1358.65
|
12.00
(0.89%)
|
OPEN
1373.00
|
HIGH
1373.70
|
LOW
1350.55
About Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd.
Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd
Formed in 1863 as Burmah Trading Company by taking over the assets and rights in Burma of William Wallace, the company was renamed Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation to avoid being confused with a firm of a similar name. The corporation's activities are in tea, coffee, cardamom, cocoa, rubber and palm oil segments; manufacture of asbestos cement and concrete products, starch from tapioca; logging o...> More
Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd - Financial Results
Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd - Peer Group
Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-4.24%
|-4.10%
|0.02%
|-0.93%
|1 Month
|-3.90%
|3.48%
|-1.60%
|-0.90%
|3 Month
|-8.23%
|-11.19%
|1.58%
|0.93%
|6 Month
|28.90%
|30.98%
|4.96%
|4.29%
|1 Year
|76.41%
|73.46%
|16.61%
|16.06%
|3 Year
|171.69%
|169.65%
|16.67%
|18.32%
Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|1347.60
|
|1372.00
|Week Low/High
|1333.10
|
|1449.00
|Month Low/High
|1319.00
|
|1588.00
|YEAR Low/High
|676.00
|
|1820.00
|All TIME Low/High
|5.75
|
|1820.00
Quick Links for Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation: