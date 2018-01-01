JUST IN
Century Textiles & Industries Ltd.

BSE: 500040 Sector: Industrials
NSE: CENTURYTEX ISIN Code: INE055A01016
BSE LIVE 13:44 | 12 Mar 1179.80 47.30
(4.18%)
OPEN

1154.60

 HIGH

1183.25

 LOW

1148.80
NSE LIVE 13:32 | 12 Mar 1178.85 44.55
(3.93%)
OPEN

1147.00

 HIGH

1182.50

 LOW

1147.00
About Century Textiles & Industries Ltd.

Century Textiles & Industries Ltd

Century Textiles and Industries Ltd is a India-based company that operates in four segments. The Textiles segment's products/services consist of yarn, cloth and denim cloth, viscose filament yarn and tyre yarn. The Pulp and Paper segment's products/services consist of pulp, writing and printing paper, tissue paper, multilayer packaging board and fiber line. The Cement segment's products/services c...> More

Century Textiles & Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   13,178
EPS - TTM () [*S] 26.84
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 43.96
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   55.00
Latest Dividend Date 28 Jul 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.49
Book Value / Share () [*S] 228.32
P/B Ratio () [*S] 5.17
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

Century Textiles & Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 2069.39 1759.9 17.59
Other Income 17.18 15.11 13.7
Total Income 2086.57 1775.01 17.55
Total Expenses 1743.07 1527.59 14.11
Operating Profit 343.5 247.42 38.83
Net Profit 89.94 17.16 424.13
Equity Capital 111.69 111.69 -
> More on Century Textiles & Industries Ltd Financials Results

Century Textiles & Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
ACC 1525.40 -0.57 28645.49
Dalmia Bhar. 2793.60 2.01 24904.94
The Ramco Cement 730.00 0.63 17198.80
Century Textiles 1179.80 4.18 13178.37
OCL India 1272.00 2.50 7237.68
J K Cements 995.05 -1.14 6958.38
Birla Corpn. 810.00 0.75 6237.81
> More on Century Textiles & Industries Ltd Peer Group

Century Textiles & Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 50.21
Banks/FIs 2.29
FIIs 8.59
Insurance 0.57
Mutual Funds 14.46
Indian Public 15.96
Custodians 0.00
Other 7.69
> More on Century Textiles & Industries Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Century Textiles & Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -2.38% -3.61% -0.12% -1.07%
1 Month -7.68% -6.61% -1.73% -1.04%
3 Month -14.65% -10.74% 1.44% 0.79%
6 Month -10.67% -8.63% 4.82% 4.14%
1 Year 24.68% 25.78% 16.45% 15.90%
3 Year 99.85% 122.40% 16.51% 18.15%

Century Textiles & Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 1148.80
1183.25
Week Low/High 1127.30
1224.00
Month Low/High 1127.30
1289.00
YEAR Low/High 917.60
1472.00
All TIME Low/High 19.30
1472.00

