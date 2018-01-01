You are here » Home
Century Textiles & Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 500040
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: CENTURYTEX
|ISIN Code: INE055A01016
|
BSE
LIVE
13:44 | 12 Mar
|
1179.80
|
47.30
(4.18%)
|
OPEN
1154.60
|
HIGH
1183.25
|
LOW
1148.80
|
NSE
LIVE
13:32 | 12 Mar
|
1178.85
|
44.55
(3.93%)
|
OPEN
1147.00
|
HIGH
1182.50
|
LOW
1147.00
About Century Textiles & Industries Ltd.
Century Textiles & Industries Ltd
Century Textiles and Industries Ltd is a India-based company that operates in four segments. The Textiles segment's products/services consist of yarn, cloth and denim cloth, viscose filament yarn and tyre yarn. The Pulp and Paper segment's products/services consist of pulp, writing and printing paper, tissue paper, multilayer packaging board and fiber line. The Cement segment's products/services c...> More
Century Textiles & Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Century Textiles & Industries Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Century Textiles & Industries Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|2069.39
|1759.9
|17.59
|Other Income
|17.18
|15.11
|13.7
|Total Income
|2086.57
|1775.01
|17.55
|Total Expenses
|1743.07
|1527.59
|14.11
|Operating Profit
|343.5
|247.42
|38.83
|Net Profit
|89.94
|17.16
|424.13
|Equity Capital
|111.69
|111.69
| -
Century Textiles & Industries Ltd - Peer Group
Century Textiles & Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Century Textiles & Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-2.38%
|-3.61%
|-0.12%
|-1.07%
|1 Month
|-7.68%
|-6.61%
|-1.73%
|-1.04%
|3 Month
|-14.65%
|-10.74%
|1.44%
|0.79%
|6 Month
|-10.67%
|-8.63%
|4.82%
|4.14%
|1 Year
|24.68%
|25.78%
|16.45%
|15.90%
|3 Year
|99.85%
|122.40%
|16.51%
|18.15%
Century Textiles & Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|1148.80
|
|1183.25
|Week Low/High
|1127.30
|
|1224.00
|Month Low/High
|1127.30
|
|1289.00
|YEAR Low/High
|917.60
|
|1472.00
|All TIME Low/High
|19.30
|
|1472.00
Quick Links for Century Textiles & Industries: