SpiceJet, Akasa planes collide at Delhi airport, no injuries reported

A SpiceJet aircraft collided with a stationary Akasa Air plane while taxiing at Delhi airport on Thursday afternoon, causing minor damage to both aircraft. No injuries were reported.

The incident occurred at around 2:15 pm when the SpiceJet aircraft, arriving from Leh, was moving towards its gate and made contact with the Akasa Air plane, which was preparing for departure to Hyderabad.

According to reports, the right winglet of the SpiceJet aircraft was damaged, while the left-hand horizontal stabiliser of the Akasa plane was struck in the collision.

The contact took place as the SpiceJet aircraft was taxiing into the bay, while the Akasa aircraft was in the process of pushing back, NDTV reported, citing playback data from Flightradar24.

“Preliminary information indicates that Akasa's aircraft was stationary when another airline's aircraft made contact with it. All passengers and crew were safely disembarked, and our ground teams are making alternative arrangements to fly our passengers to Hyderabad at the earliest,” Akasa airline said in a statement seen by NDTV.