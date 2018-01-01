JUST IN
Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corp Ltd.

BSE: 500645 Sector: Agri and agri inputs
NSE: DEEPAKFERT ISIN Code: INE501A01019
BSE LIVE 14:03 | 12 Mar 322.55 10.15
(3.25%)
OPEN

312.20

 HIGH

323.20

 LOW

311.80
NSE LIVE 13:54 | 12 Mar 320.30 8.45
(2.71%)
OPEN

312.75

 HIGH

323.00

 LOW

310.00
OPEN 312.20
PREVIOUS CLOSE 312.40
VOLUME 18814
52-Week high 499.80
52-Week low 233.00
P/E 27.08
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 2,845
Buy Price 321.80
Buy Qty 151.00
Sell Price 322.40
Sell Qty 43.00
About Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corp Ltd.

Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corp Ltd

Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Ltd is one of the leading producers of industrial chemicals like Ammonia, Methanol, various grades of Nitric Acid, Iso Propyl Alcohol, liquid Carbon Dioxide and Hydrogen in India. The company is the largest producer of Iso Propyl Alcohol in India and their products were benchmarked against the best in the world with world-class manufacturing and quality standa...

Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corp Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   2,845
EPS - TTM () [*S] 11.91
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 27.08
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   60.00
Latest Dividend Date 12 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 1.92
Book Value / Share () [*S] 176.27
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.83
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corp Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 1644.92 1036.69 58.67
Other Income 6.65 1.68 295.83
Total Income 1651.57 1038.37 59.05
Total Expenses 1495.92 891.94 67.72
Operating Profit 155.65 146.43 6.3
Net Profit 57.59 51.63 11.54
Equity Capital 88.2 88.2 -
> More on Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corp Ltd Financials Results

Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corp Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
G S F C 121.70 1.46 4849.74
R C F 73.50 -2.33 4054.92
F A C T 58.75 2.71 3801.54
Deepak Fert. 322.55 3.25 2844.89
Natl.Fertilizer 55.20 -1.60 2708.00
Zuari Agro Chem. 489.95 -1.74 2060.73
Nagarjuna Fert. 16.10 -0.92 962.94
> More on Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corp Ltd Peer Group

Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corp Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 51.07
Banks/FIs 0.62
FIIs 7.93
Insurance 1.10
Mutual Funds 2.14
Indian Public 22.99
Custodians 0.00
Other 14.14
> More on Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corp Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corp Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 1.82% -4.25% -0.06% -0.95%
1 Month -11.86% -11.42% -1.67% -0.92%
3 Month -18.08% -17.38% 1.50% 0.90%
6 Month -13.83% -14.35% 4.88% 4.27%
1 Year 31.87% 29.36% 16.52% 16.04%
3 Year 134.84% 133.54% 16.58% 18.29%

Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corp Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 311.80
323.20
Week Low/High 301.05
336.00
Month Low/High 301.05
371.00
YEAR Low/High 233.00
500.00
All TIME Low/High 8.50
500.00

Quick Links for Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corp: