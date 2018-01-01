Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corp Ltd.
|BSE: 500645
|Sector: Agri and agri inputs
|NSE: DEEPAKFERT
|ISIN Code: INE501A01019
|BSE LIVE 14:03 | 12 Mar
|322.55
|
10.15
(3.25%)
|
OPEN
312.20
|
HIGH
323.20
|
LOW
311.80
|NSE LIVE 13:54 | 12 Mar
|320.30
|
8.45
(2.71%)
|
OPEN
312.75
|
HIGH
323.00
|
LOW
310.00
About Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corp Ltd.
Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Ltd is one of the leading producers of industrial chemicals like Ammonia, Methanol, various grades of Nitric Acid, Iso Propyl Alcohol, liquid Carbon Dioxide and Hydrogen in India. The company is the largest producer of Iso Propyl Alcohol in India and their products were benchmarked against the best in the world with world-class manufacturing and quality standa...> More
Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corp Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|2,845
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|11.91
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|27.08
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|60.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|12 Sep 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|1.92
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|176.27
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.83
Announcement
-
Deepak Fertilizers And Petrochemicals Corporation Limited - Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
-
Deepak Fertilizers And Petrochemicals Corporation Limited - Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
-
Deepak Fertilizers And Petrochemicals Corporation Limited - Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/C
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corp Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|1644.92
|1036.69
|58.67
|Other Income
|6.65
|1.68
|295.83
|Total Income
|1651.57
|1038.37
|59.05
|Total Expenses
|1495.92
|891.94
|67.72
|Operating Profit
|155.65
|146.43
|6.3
|Net Profit
|57.59
|51.63
|11.54
|Equity Capital
|88.2
|88.2
|-
Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corp Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|G S F C
|121.70
|1.46
|4849.74
|R C F
|73.50
|-2.33
|4054.92
|F A C T
|58.75
|2.71
|3801.54
|Deepak Fert.
|322.55
|3.25
|2844.89
|Natl.Fertilizer
|55.20
|-1.60
|2708.00
|Zuari Agro Chem.
|489.95
|-1.74
|2060.73
|Nagarjuna Fert.
|16.10
|-0.92
|962.94
Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corp Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corp Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|1.82%
|-4.25%
|-0.06%
|-0.95%
|1 Month
|-11.86%
|-11.42%
|-1.67%
|-0.92%
|3 Month
|-18.08%
|-17.38%
|1.50%
|0.90%
|6 Month
|-13.83%
|-14.35%
|4.88%
|4.27%
|1 Year
|31.87%
|29.36%
|16.52%
|16.04%
|3 Year
|134.84%
|133.54%
|16.58%
|18.29%
Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corp Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|311.80
|
|323.20
|Week Low/High
|301.05
|
|336.00
|Month Low/High
|301.05
|
|371.00
|YEAR Low/High
|233.00
|
|500.00
|All TIME Low/High
|8.50
|
|500.00
