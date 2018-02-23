JUST IN
Dena Bank.

BSE: 532121 Sector: Financials
NSE: DENABANK ISIN Code: INE077A01010
BSE 15:42 | 12 Mar 18.50 -0.25
(-1.33%)
OPEN

19.00

 HIGH

19.05

 LOW

18.05
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 18.40 -0.35
(-1.87%)
OPEN

18.95

 HIGH

19.00

 LOW

18.05
About Dena Bank.

Dena Bank

Dena Bank is one of the most prestigious banks of India having a good market share. The Bank is one among the few banks to receive the World Bank loan for technological upgradation and training. They are the first bank to introduce Minor Savings Scheme, Credit card in rural India known a Dena Krishi Sakh Patra, Drive-in ATM counter of Juhu, Mumbai and Customer rating system for rating Bank Service...> More

Dena Bank - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   2,092
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   9.00
Latest Dividend Date 18 Jun 2015
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 58.40
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.32
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Dena Bank - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 2259.78 2590.88 -12.78
Other Income 216.18 408.63 -47.1
Total Income 2475.96 2999.51 -17.45
Total Expenses 1705.63 1095.41 55.71
Operating Profit 770.33 1904.1 -59.54
Net Profit -380.07 35.31 -1176.38
Equity Capital 1130.85 787.15 -
Dena Bank - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Andhra Bank 35.85 -6.88 3128.99
Oriental Bank 89.10 -2.36 3084.37
Lak. Vilas Bank 99.90 0.81 2556.24
Dena Bank 18.50 -1.33 2092.07
Bank of Maha 14.35 -3.04 1980.21
United Bank (I) 11.90 -2.30 1858.57
Pun. & Sind Bank 33.95 -3.55 1359.39
Dena Bank - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 61.53
Banks/FIs 3.84
FIIs 2.84
Insurance 16.93
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 10.92
Custodians 0.00
Other 3.93
Dena Bank - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -7.96% -10.46% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -19.21% -17.86% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -24.80% -25.51% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -39.84% -40.45% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -49.32% -49.59% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -65.65% -65.67% 17.24% 19.01%

Dena Bank - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 18.05
19.05
Week Low/High 18.05
21.00
Month Low/High 18.05
23.00
YEAR Low/High 18.05
50.00
All TIME Low/High 5.00
151.00

