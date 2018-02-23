Dena Bank.
|BSE: 532121
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: DENABANK
|ISIN Code: INE077A01010
|BSE 15:42 | 12 Mar
|18.50
|
-0.25
(-1.33%)
|
OPEN
19.00
|
HIGH
19.05
|
LOW
18.05
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|18.40
|
-0.35
(-1.87%)
|
OPEN
18.95
|
HIGH
19.00
|
LOW
18.05
|OPEN
|19.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|18.75
|VOLUME
|394320
|52-Week high
|50.00
|52-Week low
|18.05
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2,092
|Buy Price
|18.50
|Buy Qty
|151.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|18.95
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|18.75
|VOLUME
|1609681
|52-Week high
|50.10
|52-Week low
|18.05
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2,092
|Buy Price
|18.40
|Buy Qty
|6826.00
|Sell Price
|18.45
|Sell Qty
|7651.00
|OPEN
|19.00
|CLOSE
|18.75
|VOLUME
|394320
|52-Week high
|50.00
|52-Week low
|18.05
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2,092
|Buy Price
|18.50
|Buy Qty
|151.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|18.95
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|18.75
|VOLUME
|1609681
|52-Week high
|50.10
|52-Week low
|18.05
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2092.07
|Buy Price
|18.40
|Buy Qty
|6826.00
|Sell Price
|18.45
|Sell Qty
|7651.00
About Dena Bank.
Dena Bank is one of the most prestigious banks of India having a good market share. The Bank is one among the few banks to receive the World Bank loan for technological upgradation and training. They are the first bank to introduce Minor Savings Scheme, Credit card in rural India known a Dena Krishi Sakh Patra, Drive-in ATM counter of Juhu, Mumbai and Customer rating system for rating Bank Service...> More
Dena Bank - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|2,092
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|9.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|18 Jun 2015
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|58.40
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.32
News
-
-
PNB, Gitanjali Gems, D B Corp among 17 stocks that hit 52-week low
-
Mid-cap, Small-cap indices plunge over 5% as investors book gains
-
Mid, Smallcap indices fall over 2% intra-day trade; Adani group stocks hit
-
Dena Bank Q2 loss widens to Rs 185 crore, asset quality worsens
Announcement
-
-
-
Notice Of Extra Ordinary General Meeting Of Shareholders Of The Bank To Be Held On 27Th March 2018
-
-
-
Outcome Of The Meeting Of Issue Committee Of The Board Held On 23.02.2018
Dena Bank - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|2259.78
|2590.88
|-12.78
|Other Income
|216.18
|408.63
|-47.1
|Total Income
|2475.96
|2999.51
|-17.45
|Total Expenses
|1705.63
|1095.41
|55.71
|Operating Profit
|770.33
|1904.1
|-59.54
|Net Profit
|-380.07
|35.31
|-1176.38
|Equity Capital
|1130.85
|787.15
|-
Dena Bank - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Andhra Bank
|35.85
|-6.88
|3128.99
|Oriental Bank
|89.10
|-2.36
|3084.37
|Lak. Vilas Bank
|99.90
|0.81
|2556.24
|Dena Bank
|18.50
|-1.33
|2092.07
|Bank of Maha
|14.35
|-3.04
|1980.21
|United Bank (I)
|11.90
|-2.30
|1858.57
|Pun. & Sind Bank
|33.95
|-3.55
|1359.39
Dena Bank - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Dena Bank - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-7.96%
|-10.46%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-19.21%
|-17.86%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-24.80%
|-25.51%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-39.84%
|-40.45%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-49.32%
|-49.59%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-65.65%
|-65.67%
|17.24%
|19.01%
Dena Bank - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|18.05
|
|19.05
|Week Low/High
|18.05
|
|21.00
|Month Low/High
|18.05
|
|23.00
|YEAR Low/High
|18.05
|
|50.00
|All TIME Low/High
|5.00
|
|151.00
Quick Links for Dena Bank:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices