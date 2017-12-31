Diana Tea Company Ltd

Incorporated in Aug.'11 with the main objective of carrying on tea business, Diana Tea Company (DTCL) was promoted by Nawab Gulam Jabbar who originally owned Diana Tea Estate. The company was taken over by the Singhania family in 1976. It acquired one more tea estate -- Baintgoorie Tea Estate -- from Duncans in 1983. Both the tea gardens are located in Jalpaiguri, West Bengal. Lalit Kumar Singh...> More