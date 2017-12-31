JUST IN
Diana Tea Company Ltd.

BSE: 530959 Sector: Agri and agri inputs
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE012E01035
BSE 15:23 | 12 Mar 20.95 -0.20
(-0.95%)
OPEN

20.80

 HIGH

21.25

 LOW

20.80
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Diana Tea Company Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Diana Tea Company Ltd.

Diana Tea Company Ltd

Incorporated in Aug.'11 with the main objective of carrying on tea business, Diana Tea Company (DTCL) was promoted by Nawab Gulam Jabbar who originally owned Diana Tea Estate. The company was taken over by the Singhania family in 1976. It acquired one more tea estate -- Baintgoorie Tea Estate -- from Duncans in 1983. Both the tea gardens are located in Jalpaiguri, West Bengal. Lalit Kumar Singh...> More

Diana Tea Company Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   31
EPS - TTM () [*S] 1.94
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 10.80
Face Value ()   5
Latest Dividend (%)   5.00
Latest Dividend Date 03 Aug 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 1.18
Book Value / Share () [*S] 46.10
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.45
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Diana Tea Company Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 19.43 17.16 13.23
Other Income 0.26 0.35 -25.71
Total Income 19.69 17.5 12.51
Total Expenses 15.77 13.66 15.45
Operating Profit 3.93 3.84 2.34
Net Profit 3.22 3.14 2.55
Equity Capital 7.5 7.5 -
Diana Tea Company Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Eastern Treads 87.20 -3.86 45.61
S E Power 8.74 -4.90 35.49
Terai Tea Co 46.70 4.36 32.13
Diana Tea 20.95 -0.95 31.42
M M Rubber 45.50 2.02 22.75
R J Bio-Tech 22.00 2.56 20.83
Vamshi Rubber 47.80 0.74 20.12
Diana Tea Company Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 61.34
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 33.22
Custodians 0.00
Other 5.44
Diana Tea Company Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -9.89% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -19.27% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -20.94% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -0.71% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -16.03% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 28.92% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Diana Tea Company Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 20.80
21.25
Week Low/High 20.80
24.00
Month Low/High 20.80
26.00
YEAR Low/High 17.10
33.00
All TIME Low/High 8.00
91.00

