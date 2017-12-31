Diana Tea Company Ltd.
|BSE: 530959
|Sector: Agri and agri inputs
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE012E01035
|BSE 15:23 | 12 Mar
|20.95
|
-0.20
(-0.95%)
|
OPEN
20.80
|
HIGH
21.25
|
LOW
20.80
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Diana Tea Company Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|20.80
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|21.15
|VOLUME
|5346
|52-Week high
|33.20
|52-Week low
|17.10
|P/E
|10.80
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|31
|Buy Price
|20.90
|Buy Qty
|1126.00
|Sell Price
|21.00
|Sell Qty
|50.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|10.80
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|31
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
|OPEN
|20.80
|CLOSE
|21.15
|VOLUME
|5346
|52-Week high
|33.20
|52-Week low
|17.10
|P/E
|10.80
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|31
|Buy Price
|20.90
|Buy Qty
|1126.00
|Sell Price
|21.00
|Sell Qty
|50.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|10.80
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|31.42
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Diana Tea Company Ltd.
Incorporated in Aug.'11 with the main objective of carrying on tea business, Diana Tea Company (DTCL) was promoted by Nawab Gulam Jabbar who originally owned Diana Tea Estate. The company was taken over by the Singhania family in 1976. It acquired one more tea estate -- Baintgoorie Tea Estate -- from Duncans in 1983. Both the tea gardens are located in Jalpaiguri, West Bengal. Lalit Kumar Singh...> More
Diana Tea Company Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|31
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|1.94
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|10.80
|Face Value
|()
|5
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|5.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|03 Aug 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|1.18
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|46.10
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.45
Announcement
Diana Tea Company Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|19.43
|17.16
|13.23
|Other Income
|0.26
|0.35
|-25.71
|Total Income
|19.69
|17.5
|12.51
|Total Expenses
|15.77
|13.66
|15.45
|Operating Profit
|3.93
|3.84
|2.34
|Net Profit
|3.22
|3.14
|2.55
|Equity Capital
|7.5
|7.5
|-
Diana Tea Company Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Eastern Treads
|87.20
|-3.86
|45.61
|S E Power
|8.74
|-4.90
|35.49
|Terai Tea Co
|46.70
|4.36
|32.13
|Diana Tea
|20.95
|-0.95
|31.42
|M M Rubber
|45.50
|2.02
|22.75
|R J Bio-Tech
|22.00
|2.56
|20.83
|Vamshi Rubber
|47.80
|0.74
|20.12
Diana Tea Company Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Diana Tea Company Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-9.89%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-19.27%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-20.94%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-0.71%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-16.03%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|28.92%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Diana Tea Company Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|20.80
|
|21.25
|Week Low/High
|20.80
|
|24.00
|Month Low/High
|20.80
|
|26.00
|YEAR Low/High
|17.10
|
|33.00
|All TIME Low/High
|8.00
|
|91.00
Quick Links for Diana Tea Company:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices