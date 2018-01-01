JUST IN
Dredging Corporation of India Ltd.

BSE: 523618 Sector: Others
NSE: DREDGECORP ISIN Code: INE506A01018
BSE 15:41 | 12 Mar 666.15 13.10
(2.01%)
OPEN

653.10

 HIGH

677.00

 LOW

653.10
NSE LIVE 15:28 | 12 Mar 665.85 11.70
(1.79%)
OPEN

660.80

 HIGH

677.70

 LOW

656.00
About Dredging Corporation of India Ltd.

Dredging Corporation of India Ltd

Dredging Corporation of India Ltd, a Mini-Ratna Public Sector Enterprise is a successful Domestic & Global Player in the field of dredging. The company offers four types of dredging services, namely maintenance dredging, capital dredging, beach nourishment and land reclamation. They do dredging mainly for Indian seaports, though occasionally they dredge at foreign seaports in countries such as Tai...> More

Dredging Corporation of India Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1,865
EPS - TTM () [*S] 1.35
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 493.44
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   30.00
Latest Dividend Date 22 Sep 2016
Dividend Yield (%) 0.46
Book Value / Share () [*S] 552.70
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.21
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

Dredging Corporation of India Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 119.92 151.89 -21.05
Other Income 2.98 2.05 45.37
Total Income 122.9 153.94 -20.16
Total Expenses 112.74 111.7 0.93
Operating Profit 10.16 42.24 -75.95
Net Profit -22.52 14.04 -260.4
Equity Capital 28 28 -
Dredging Corporation of India Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Greenlam Industr 1096.80 0.80 2647.68
Navkar Corporat. 158.90 1.18 2391.76
Apex Frozen 653.05 -0.04 2040.78
Dredging Corpn. 666.15 2.01 1865.22
Matrimony.com 820.00 -2.21 1863.04
TCI Express 461.10 -0.30 1766.01
Rushil Decor 819.55 1.29 1206.38
Dredging Corporation of India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 73.47
Banks/FIs 1.74
FIIs 0.80
Insurance 7.30
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 10.29
Custodians 0.00
Other 6.40
Dredging Corporation of India Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -5.25% -1.94% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -6.67% -5.92% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 2.63% 2.92% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 11.24% 11.32% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 40.39% 37.99% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 51.33% 46.82% 17.24% 19.01%

Dredging Corporation of India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 653.10
677.00
Week Low/High 651.15
725.00
Month Low/High 651.15
739.00
YEAR Low/High 440.25
920.00
All TIME Low/High 2.05
1356.00

Quick Links for Dredging Corporation of India: