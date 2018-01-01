Dredging Corporation of India Ltd

Dredging Corporation of India Ltd, a Mini-Ratna Public Sector Enterprise is a successful Domestic & Global Player in the field of dredging. The company offers four types of dredging services, namely maintenance dredging, capital dredging, beach nourishment and land reclamation. They do dredging mainly for Indian seaports, though occasionally they dredge at foreign seaports in countries such as Tai...> More