You are here » Home
» Company
» Dredging Corporation of India Ltd
Dredging Corporation of India Ltd.
|BSE: 523618
|Sector: Others
|NSE: DREDGECORP
|ISIN Code: INE506A01018
|
BSE
15:41 | 12 Mar
|
666.15
|
13.10
(2.01%)
|
OPEN
653.10
|
HIGH
677.00
|
LOW
653.10
|
NSE
LIVE
15:28 | 12 Mar
|
665.85
|
11.70
(1.79%)
|
OPEN
660.80
|
HIGH
677.70
|
LOW
656.00
|OPEN
|653.10
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|653.05
|VOLUME
|41037
|52-Week high
|920.00
|52-Week low
|440.25
|P/E
|493.44
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1,865
|Buy Price
|666.15
|Buy Qty
|94.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|660.80
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|654.15
|VOLUME
|233682
|52-Week high
|922.00
|52-Week low
|440.00
|P/E
|493.44
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1,865
|Buy Price
|664.20
|Buy Qty
|30.00
|Sell Price
|665.00
|Sell Qty
|284.00
|OPEN
|653.10
|CLOSE
|653.05
|VOLUME
|41037
|52-Week high
|920.00
|52-Week low
|440.25
|P/E
|493.44
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1,865
|Buy Price
|666.15
|Buy Qty
|94.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|660.80
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|654.15
|VOLUME
|233682
|52-Week high
|922.00
|52-Week low
|440.00
|P/E
|493.44
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1865.22
|Buy Price
|664.20
|Buy Qty
|30.00
|Sell Price
|665.00
|Sell Qty
|284.00
About Dredging Corporation of India Ltd.
Dredging Corporation of India Ltd
Dredging Corporation of India Ltd, a Mini-Ratna Public Sector Enterprise is a successful Domestic & Global Player in the field of dredging. The company offers four types of dredging services, namely maintenance dredging, capital dredging, beach nourishment and land reclamation. They do dredging mainly for Indian seaports, though occasionally they dredge at foreign seaports in countries such as Tai...> More
Dredging Corporation of India Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Dredging Corporation of India Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Dredging Corporation of India Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|119.92
|151.89
|-21.05
|Other Income
|2.98
|2.05
|45.37
|Total Income
|122.9
|153.94
|-20.16
|Total Expenses
|112.74
|111.7
|0.93
|Operating Profit
|10.16
|42.24
|-75.95
|Net Profit
|-22.52
|14.04
|-260.4
|Equity Capital
|28
|28
| -
Dredging Corporation of India Ltd - Peer Group
Dredging Corporation of India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Dredging Corporation of India Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-5.25%
|-1.94%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-6.67%
|-5.92%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|2.63%
|2.92%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|11.24%
|11.32%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|40.39%
|37.99%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|51.33%
|46.82%
|17.24%
|19.01%
Dredging Corporation of India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|653.10
|
|677.00
|Week Low/High
|651.15
|
|725.00
|Month Low/High
|651.15
|
|739.00
|YEAR Low/High
|440.25
|
|920.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.05
|
|1356.00
Quick Links for Dredging Corporation of India: