EID Parry (India) Ltd.

BSE: 500125 Sector: Agri and agri inputs
NSE: EIDPARRY ISIN Code: INE126A01031
BSE LIVE 13:43 | 12 Mar 297.50 -0.90
(-0.30%)
OPEN

301.75

 HIGH

303.45

 LOW

295.25
NSE LIVE 13:33 | 12 Mar 298.95 -1.20
(-0.40%)
OPEN

302.05

 HIGH

303.50

 LOW

295.00
OPEN 301.75
PREVIOUS CLOSE 298.40
VOLUME 4757
52-Week high 391.95
52-Week low 270.00
P/E 22.66
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 5,266
Buy Price 297.50
Buy Qty 31.00
Sell Price 297.90
Sell Qty 20.00
About EID Parry (India) Ltd.

EID Parry (India) Ltd

EID Parry (India) Ltd is one of the largest business groups in the country. The company is engaged in the manufacture and marketing of a wide-range of products that includes Sugar, Bio-Pesticides and Neutraceuticals. The company made their presence felt across the globe by developing and nurturing tie-ups with various organizations such as Sugarcane Research Institute in Australia, Sugar Processin...> More

EID Parry (India) Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   5,266
EPS - TTM () [*S] 13.13
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 22.66
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   400.00
Latest Dividend Date 03 Mar 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 1.33
Book Value / Share () [*S] 86.94
P/B Ratio () [*S] 3.42
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

EID Parry (India) Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 3557.94 3418.11 4.09
Other Income 77.82 32.04 142.88
Total Income 3635.76 3450.15 5.38
Total Expenses 3296.16 3047.29 8.17
Operating Profit 339.6 402.86 -15.7
Net Profit 107.91 178.84 -39.66
Equity Capital 17.7 17.59 -
EID Parry (India) Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
EID Parry 297.50 -0.30 5265.75
Bannari Amm.Sug. 1600.00 -4.44 2006.40
Balrampur Chini 83.05 -2.29 1951.68
Sh.Renuka Sugar 15.40 -0.96 1455.61
EID Parry (India) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 44.97
Banks/FIs 0.11
FIIs 10.26
Insurance 4.27
Mutual Funds 1.00
Indian Public 28.91
Custodians 0.04
Other 10.31
EID Parry (India) Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -3.63% -6.23% -0.10% -1.05%
1 Month -8.74% -8.42% -1.71% -1.01%
3 Month -17.20% -19.59% 1.46% 0.81%
6 Month -10.75% -12.22% 4.83% 4.17%
1 Year 6.48% 5.99% 16.47% 15.93%
3 Year 61.42% 67.90% 16.53% 18.18%

EID Parry (India) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 295.25
303.45
Week Low/High 290.00
319.00
Month Low/High 290.00
330.00
YEAR Low/High 270.00
392.00
All TIME Low/High 5.21
392.00

