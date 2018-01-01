EID Parry (India) Ltd.
|BSE: 500125
|Sector: Agri and agri inputs
|NSE: EIDPARRY
|ISIN Code: INE126A01031
|BSE LIVE 13:43 | 12 Mar
|297.50
|
-0.90
(-0.30%)
|
OPEN
301.75
|
HIGH
303.45
|
LOW
295.25
|NSE LIVE 13:33 | 12 Mar
|298.95
|
-1.20
(-0.40%)
|
OPEN
302.05
|
HIGH
303.50
|
LOW
295.00
|OPEN
|301.75
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|298.40
|VOLUME
|4757
|52-Week high
|391.95
|52-Week low
|270.00
|P/E
|22.66
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|5,266
|Buy Price
|297.50
|Buy Qty
|31.00
|Sell Price
|297.90
|Sell Qty
|20.00
|OPEN
|302.05
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|300.15
|VOLUME
|38469
|52-Week high
|392.00
|52-Week low
|270.80
|P/E
|22.66
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|5,266
|Buy Price
|297.70
|Buy Qty
|25.00
|Sell Price
|298.95
|Sell Qty
|1.00
|OPEN
|301.75
|CLOSE
|298.40
|VOLUME
|4757
|52-Week high
|391.95
|52-Week low
|270.00
|P/E
|22.66
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|5,266
|Buy Price
|297.50
|Buy Qty
|31.00
|Sell Price
|297.90
|Sell Qty
|20.00
|OPEN
|302.05
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|300.15
|VOLUME
|38469
|52-Week high
|392.00
|52-Week low
|270.80
|P/E
|22.66
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|5265.75
|Buy Price
|297.70
|Buy Qty
|25.00
|Sell Price
|298.95
|Sell Qty
|1.00
About EID Parry (India) Ltd.
EID Parry (India) Ltd is one of the largest business groups in the country. The company is engaged in the manufacture and marketing of a wide-range of products that includes Sugar, Bio-Pesticides and Neutraceuticals. The company made their presence felt across the globe by developing and nurturing tie-ups with various organizations such as Sugarcane Research Institute in Australia, Sugar Processin...> More
EID Parry (India) Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|5,266
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|13.13
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|22.66
|Face Value
|()
|1
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|400.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|03 Mar 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|1.33
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|86.94
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|3.42
News
Announcement
-
-
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director
-
Disclosure of Voting results of Postal Ballot (Regulation 44(3) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015)
-
-
EID Parry (India) Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|3557.94
|3418.11
|4.09
|Other Income
|77.82
|32.04
|142.88
|Total Income
|3635.76
|3450.15
|5.38
|Total Expenses
|3296.16
|3047.29
|8.17
|Operating Profit
|339.6
|402.86
|-15.7
|Net Profit
|107.91
|178.84
|-39.66
|Equity Capital
|17.7
|17.59
|-
EID Parry (India) Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|EID Parry
|297.50
|-0.30
|5265.75
|Bannari Amm.Sug.
|1600.00
|-4.44
|2006.40
|Balrampur Chini
|83.05
|-2.29
|1951.68
|Sh.Renuka Sugar
|15.40
|-0.96
|1455.61
EID Parry (India) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
EID Parry (India) Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-3.63%
|-6.23%
|-0.10%
|-1.05%
|1 Month
|-8.74%
|-8.42%
|-1.71%
|-1.01%
|3 Month
|-17.20%
|-19.59%
|1.46%
|0.81%
|6 Month
|-10.75%
|-12.22%
|4.83%
|4.17%
|1 Year
|6.48%
|5.99%
|16.47%
|15.93%
|3 Year
|61.42%
|67.90%
|16.53%
|18.18%
EID Parry (India) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|295.25
|
|303.45
|Week Low/High
|290.00
|
|319.00
|Month Low/High
|290.00
|
|330.00
|YEAR Low/High
|270.00
|
|392.00
|All TIME Low/High
|5.21
|
|392.00
Quick Links for EID Parry (India):
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices