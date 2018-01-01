EID Parry (India) Ltd

EID Parry (India) Ltd is one of the largest business groups in the country. The company is engaged in the manufacture and marketing of a wide-range of products that includes Sugar, Bio-Pesticides and Neutraceuticals. The company made their presence felt across the globe by developing and nurturing tie-ups with various organizations such as Sugarcane Research Institute in Australia, Sugar Processin...> More