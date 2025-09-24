Time to bet on sugar stocks? Dhampur, 4 others can rally up to 25%: charts

Shares of sugar companies have witnessed a mixed trend thus far in the financial year 2025-26 on the stock exchanges even as the NSE benchmark Nifty 50 and the broader Nifty 500 indices rallying up to 9 per cent each. Among individual stocks - EID Parry and Zuari Industries have zoomed over 34 per cent each; while Dhampur Bio Organics, Rana Sugars, Dhampur Sugar Mills, Shree Renuka Sugars and Dwarikesh Sugar Industries surged 13 - 23 per cent. On the flip side, Prudential Sugar Corporation stock has tumbled 26 per cent. Triveni Engineering & Industries, Balrampur Chini Mills, KCP Sugar, Magadh Sugar, Ponni Sugars and The Ugar Sugar Works shed 4 - 11 per cent each. However, with the new sugar season starting in a week's time, and optimism over a surplus growth the mood within the industry seems upbeat. Sugar season for 2025-26 will start from October till the end of next September. According to estimates, gross sugar output in the 2025-26 season is projected to be 34.9 million tonnes - up 18 per cent from current year's 29.5 million tonnes output. READ MORE
Outlook on sugar stocksGiven this background, here's a trading strategy in 5 prominent sugar stocks based on the existing chart patterns.
Dalmia Bharat Sugar and IndustriesCurrent Price: ₹367 Likely Target: ₹440 Upside Potential: 19.9% Support: ₹357; ₹347 Resistance: ₹375; ₹392; ₹418 Dalmia Bharat Sugar stock is likely to trade with a cautiously optimistic bias as long as the stock holds above ₹357; below which support for the stock can be anticipated around ₹347 levels. On the upside, the stock needs to clear the key hurdle around ₹392 levels, for a likely rally towards ₹440. The stock is likely to face interim resistance around ₹375 and ₹418 levels.
Dhampur Sugar MillsCurrent Price: ₹140 Likely Target: ₹160 Upside Potential: 14.3% Support: ₹136; ₹132 Resistance: ₹142.40; ₹148 Dhampur Sugar Mills is seen testing the 200-Day Moving Average (200-DMA) hurdle, which stands at ₹142.40, in recent trading sessions. The stock has been languishing below this long-term moving average since mid-January 2024, and has shed 47 per cent in this period.
Kothari Sugars and ChemicalsCurrent Price: ₹31.90 Likely Target: ₹40 Upside Potential: 25.4% Support: ₹30.20; ₹29.50; ₹28.60 Resistance: ₹35.30; ₹37.35 Kothari Sugars is seen trading close to its long-term support - the 100-Month Moving Average (100-MMA) which stands at ₹28.60 levels - the stock has consistently quoted above this average since April 2020. Near support for the stock is visible at ₹30.20 and ₹29.50 levels.
On the upside, the stock needs to conquer the 100-DMA resistance, which stands at ₹35.20 followed by the 200-DMA hurdle at ₹37.35 levels; for a likely rally towards ₹40-odd levels.