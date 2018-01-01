Emami Ltd.
|BSE: 531162
|Sector: Consumer
|NSE: EMAMILTD
|ISIN Code: INE548C01032
|BSE 15:46 | 12 Mar
|1066.80
|
-16.95
(-1.56%)
|
OPEN
1085.00
|
HIGH
1105.00
|
LOW
1056.65
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|1061.55
|
-22.95
(-2.12%)
|
OPEN
1087.00
|
HIGH
1105.05
|
LOW
1055.35
About Emami Ltd.
Emami Ltd, the flagship company of the Group, is a leading player in the personal and healthcare consumer products industry in India. The company is engaged in manufacturing and marketing of health, beauty and personal care products that are based entirely on ayurvedic formulation. The company has over 30 brands under their portfolio. The company's product categories consists hair care, skin c...> More
Emami Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|24,216
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|14.45
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|73.83
|Face Value
|()
|1
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|525.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|26 Jul 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.65
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|75.90
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|14.06
News
Announcement
-
Disclosures under Reg. 31(1) and 31(2) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
-
Disclosures under Reg. 31(1) and 31(2) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
-
Emami Limited - Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call Updates
-
Disclosures under Reg. 31(1) and 31(2) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
-
Disclosures under Reg. 31(1) and 31(2) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
Emami Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|756.64
|713.77
|6.01
|Other Income
|5.52
|8.17
|-32.44
|Total Income
|762.16
|721.94
|5.57
|Total Expenses
|491.96
|455.23
|8.07
|Operating Profit
|270.2
|266.71
|1.31
|Net Profit
|147.16
|134.24
|9.62
|Equity Capital
|22.7
|22.7
|-
Emami Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|P & G Hygiene
|9415.45
|0.40
|30562.55
|Colgate-Palm.
|1042.65
|0.32
|28360.08
|GlaxoSmith C H L
|6703.05
|1.59
|28193.03
|Emami
|1066.80
|-1.56
|24216.36
|Gillette India
|6560.15
|0.23
|21379.53
|Varun Beverages
|618.90
|-2.07
|11301.11
|Hatsun AgroProd.
|730.05
|0.79
|11111.36
Emami Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Emami Ltd - Research Reports
Emami Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-2.50%
|-1.82%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-1.44%
|-2.44%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-15.75%
|-15.46%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-9.93%
|-5.96%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|6.82%
|4.95%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-4.84%
|3.41%
|17.24%
|19.01%
Emami Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|1056.65
|
|1105.00
|Week Low/High
|1056.65
|
|1120.00
|Month Low/High
|1026.05
|
|1120.00
|YEAR Low/High
|990.10
|
|1428.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.80
|
|1428.00
