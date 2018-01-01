JUST IN
Emami Ltd.

BSE: 531162 Sector: Consumer
NSE: EMAMILTD ISIN Code: INE548C01032
BSE 15:46 | 12 Mar 1066.80 -16.95
(-1.56%)
OPEN

1085.00

 HIGH

1105.00

 LOW

1056.65
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 1061.55 -22.95
(-2.12%)
OPEN

1087.00

 HIGH

1105.05

 LOW

1055.35
About Emami Ltd.

Emami Ltd

Emami Ltd, the flagship company of the Group, is a leading player in the personal and healthcare consumer products industry in India. The company is engaged in manufacturing and marketing of health, beauty and personal care products that are based entirely on ayurvedic formulation. The company has over 30 brands under their portfolio. The company's product categories consists hair care, skin c...> More

Emami Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   24,216
EPS - TTM () [*S] 14.45
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 73.83
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   525.00
Latest Dividend Date 26 Jul 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.65
Book Value / Share () [*S] 75.90
P/B Ratio () [*S] 14.06
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

Emami Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 756.64 713.77 6.01
Other Income 5.52 8.17 -32.44
Total Income 762.16 721.94 5.57
Total Expenses 491.96 455.23 8.07
Operating Profit 270.2 266.71 1.31
Net Profit 147.16 134.24 9.62
Equity Capital 22.7 22.7 -
Emami Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
P & G Hygiene 9415.45 0.40 30562.55
Colgate-Palm. 1042.65 0.32 28360.08
GlaxoSmith C H L 6703.05 1.59 28193.03
Emami 1066.80 -1.56 24216.36
Gillette India 6560.15 0.23 21379.53
Varun Beverages 618.90 -2.07 11301.11
Hatsun AgroProd. 730.05 0.79 11111.36
Emami Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 72.73
Banks/FIs 0.06
FIIs 13.79
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 4.80
Indian Public 3.81
Custodians 0.00
Other 4.67
Emami Ltd - Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price Report
31/01 Reliance Securities Hold 1143 PDF IconDetails
08/09 Reliance Securities Buy 1120 PDF IconDetails
22/08 Reliance Securities Buy 1106 PDF IconDetails
03/08 Reliance Securities Buy 1141 PDF IconDetails
03/08 Motilal Oswal Buy 1151 PDF IconDetails
Emami Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -2.50% -1.82% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -1.44% -2.44% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -15.75% -15.46% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -9.93% -5.96% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 6.82% 4.95% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -4.84% 3.41% 17.24% 19.01%

Emami Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 1056.65
1105.00
Week Low/High 1056.65
1120.00
Month Low/High 1026.05
1120.00
YEAR Low/High 990.10
1428.00
All TIME Low/High 0.80
1428.00

