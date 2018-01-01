Faze Three Ltd.
|BSE: 530079
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: FAZETHREE
|ISIN Code: INE963C01033
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|76.50
|
-3.50
(-4.38%)
|
OPEN
76.10
|
HIGH
80.25
|
LOW
72.50
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Faze Three Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|76.10
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|80.00
|VOLUME
|9909
|52-Week high
|157.65
|52-Week low
|66.80
|P/E
|16.56
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|186
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|76.50
|Sell Qty
|274.00
About Faze Three Ltd.
Faze Three Exports (FTEL) was incorporated as a private limited company in Jan.'85, and became a deemed public limited company in Jan.'94. It was converted into a full-fledged public limited company in May '94. Ajay Anand, who promoted the company in 1984, is the chairman and managing director of FTEL. In Feb.'95, FTEL came out with a Rs 12.66-cr public issue (premium: Rs 110) to part-finance ...> More
Faze Three Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|186
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|4.62
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|16.56
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|44.08
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.74
Announcement
-
Disclosures under Reg. 29(2) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
-
Disclosures under Reg. 29(2) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
-
Disclosures under Reg. 29(2) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
-
Disclosures under Reg. 29(2) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
-
Disclosures under Reg. 29(2) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
-
Faze Three Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|60.45
|64.59
|-6.41
|Other Income
|0.33
|21.42
|-98.46
|Total Income
|60.78
|86.01
|-29.33
|Total Expenses
|54.96
|56.77
|-3.19
|Operating Profit
|5.82
|29.24
|-80.1
|Net Profit
|2.61
|35.97
|-92.74
|Equity Capital
|24.32
|20.29
|-
Faze Three Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Integra Engg.
|55.65
|2.96
|190.32
|Polygenta Tech.
|12.02
|0.00
|187.76
|JCT
|3.13
|2.29
|187.21
|Faze Three
|76.50
|-4.38
|186.05
|DCM
|98.80
|0.51
|184.56
|Mallcom (India)
|294.00
|1.38
|183.46
|Banswara Syntex
|104.85
|-2.06
|179.71
Faze Three Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Faze Three Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-12.32%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-3.04%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-19.43%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-27.93%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-42.95%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|687.85%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Faze Three Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|72.50
|
|80.25
|Week Low/High
|72.50
|
|90.00
|Month Low/High
|66.80
|
|94.00
|YEAR Low/High
|66.80
|
|158.00
|All TIME Low/High
|3.26
|
|158.00
