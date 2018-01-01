JUST IN
Faze Three Ltd.

BSE: 530079 Sector: Industrials
NSE: FAZETHREE ISIN Code: INE963C01033
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 76.50 -3.50
(-4.38%)
OPEN

76.10

 HIGH

80.25

 LOW

72.50
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Faze Three Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Faze Three Ltd.

Faze Three Ltd

Faze Three Exports (FTEL) was incorporated as a private limited company in Jan.'85, and became a deemed public limited company in Jan.'94. It was converted into a full-fledged public limited company in May '94. Ajay Anand, who promoted the company in 1984, is the chairman and managing director of FTEL. In Feb.'95, FTEL came out with a Rs 12.66-cr public issue (premium: Rs 110) to part-finance ...> More

Faze Three Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   186
EPS - TTM () [*S] 4.62
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 16.56
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 44.08
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.74
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Faze Three Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 60.45 64.59 -6.41
Other Income 0.33 21.42 -98.46
Total Income 60.78 86.01 -29.33
Total Expenses 54.96 56.77 -3.19
Operating Profit 5.82 29.24 -80.1
Net Profit 2.61 35.97 -92.74
Equity Capital 24.32 20.29 -
> More on Faze Three Ltd Financials Results

Faze Three Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Integra Engg. 55.65 2.96 190.32
Polygenta Tech. 12.02 0.00 187.76
JCT 3.13 2.29 187.21
Faze Three 76.50 -4.38 186.05
DCM 98.80 0.51 184.56
Mallcom (India) 294.00 1.38 183.46
Banswara Syntex 104.85 -2.06 179.71
> More on Faze Three Ltd Peer Group

Faze Three Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 42.48
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 4.52
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 43.99
Custodians 0.00
Other 9.01
> More on Faze Three Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Faze Three Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -12.32% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -3.04% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -19.43% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -27.93% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -42.95% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 687.85% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Faze Three Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 72.50
80.25
Week Low/High 72.50
90.00
Month Low/High 66.80
94.00
YEAR Low/High 66.80
158.00
All TIME Low/High 3.26
158.00

