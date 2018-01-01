Faze Three Ltd

Faze Three Exports (FTEL) was incorporated as a private limited company in Jan.'85, and became a deemed public limited company in Jan.'94. It was converted into a full-fledged public limited company in May '94. Ajay Anand, who promoted the company in 1984, is the chairman and managing director of FTEL. In Feb.'95, FTEL came out with a Rs 12.66-cr public issue (premium: Rs 110) to part-finance ...> More